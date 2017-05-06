Knee Deep Brewing Superb Craft Beers in Auburn
Auburn, CA- Following years of our informal, blind taste tests using top rated beers (Beer Advocate) from around California and world; Knee Deep Brewing Company's beers kept rising to the top of the pack in testing.
As good fortune would have it, Knee Deep Brewing Company is located just up the road in Auburn on New Airport Road. We figured it was high time for a visit to check out this local company that's doing it right in the world of craft brewing.
Knee Deep's Taproom is a brief drive less than 30 minutes from most points in Roseville and Rocklin and is open 7 Days a week from noon to 9:00 pm. The extended days and hours make it easy to plan a visit.
We arrived early Friday afternoon and what we discovered during our visit was a facility as fun as their meticulously crafted beers.
Two pouring bars with colorful and detailed beer menus are located inside and an array of picnic tables with your choice of indoor or outdoor seating. Each day brings a different and unique food truck to grab a bite with your beer. Live music is provided on Saturday evenings. Check their events calendar for the latest updates.
The staff is friendly and very knowledgeable about craft beers they have on tap. They gladly answered our beer questions and shared a wealth of information with us. The process assists the staff in guiding you toward a sampling of beers geared toward your particular tastes. With approximately two dozen beers on tap to choose from, the guidance is valuable. So,let's get on with the beer tasting!
Knee Deep Beer Tasting
Breaking Bud
An award winning IPA with a Beer Advocate score of 92. We found this beer to have a right touch of citrus with the perfect amount of bite you expect from an IPA. Very smooth finish.
Cali Gold
The Cali Gold, an IPA with 8% ABV was smooth with a slightly more hoppy bite and fewer citrus notes than Breaking Bud.
Hop Trio
Delicious with a nice bite of hops. Pace yourself as this Triple IPA comes in at 11% ABV.
Tanilla
Smooth as silk. This surprisingly light porter was sweeter than anticipated, but in a delicious way. Vanilla flavors dominate this treat. American Porter 6.3% ABV
Fish On!
Light American IPA with a little more bite than we are accustomed.
Lupulin
Similar to our palate as the Fish On, The Lupulin IPA came across a bit smoother in taste and finish.
Stoutella
Milk Stout packed with chocolate flavor at 6% ABV. The world is a big place, but we've yet to come across a better chocolate flavored stout anywhere. This one has dominated every one of our blind taste tests and may have teetotalers rethinking their stance. Don't miss Stoutella!
Craft beer lovers take their pursuit of quality beer very seriously and thankfully one of the fantastic places to enjoy that experience is at Knee Deep Brewing Company.
Cheers!
Knee Deep Brewing Company
13395 New Airport Rd H
Auburn, CA
