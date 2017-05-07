Ford revamps the 2017 Fusion

Roseville, CA - It didn't take long for the Ford Fusion to gain popularity. The midsize sedan debuted in 2006 and 11 years later the vehicle is still competing with the heavyweights in its class.

The problem for the Fusion is competition - it's fierce. The segment includes Honda Accord, Chevrolet Malibu, Mazda 6, Toyota Camry; Volkswagen Passat, Kia Optima and Nissan Altima.

From this vantage point, these are all great vehicles. Although historically the Fusion has fared well in the midsize sedan category, its sales have dropped slightly the past three years.

However, that trend may stop, thanks to a modest revamping. The 2017 Ford Fusion adds numerous updates and also offers the Fusion Platinum, a power-laden, luxury edition with some cool upgrades.

Other general highlights for the Fusion includes next-generation infotainment system, refreshed exterior, improved center console, new driver assistance technologies, and more.

The Fusion remains competitive, providing an attractive look, good performance, sharp handling, and high-quality materials throughout.

There's certainly a lot of variety when choosing an engine - there are six different ones among the Fusion line, which includes the Fusion Energi and hybrid (neither one are reviewed here).

2017 Ford Fusion

* Performance: 2.5-liter, four cylinder, 175 horsepower; turbocharged 1.5-liter, four cylinder, 178 horsepower; turbocharged 2.0-liter, four cylinder, 240 horsepower

* Mileage estimate: 21-32 mpg; 23-34 mpg; 21-31 mpg

* Price estimate: $23,485 to $40,080

* Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

The Fusion sedan has a base model engine that is a 2.5-liter, four cylinder that produces 175 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. It's not our recommended engine, but it's no dog either.

We prefer the Fusion Platinum engine, an energetic turbocharged 2.0-liter, four cylinder that generates 240 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. It's been clocked going 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds. Gas mileage is 21-31 mpg, which is less than the base model (23-34 mpg).

Another engine option is the turbocharged 1.5-liter, four cylinder that has 181 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Gas mileage is 23-34 mpg.

The Fusion is a spirited sedan that also possesses athleticism, so it's fun to drive. The solid handling puts the driver in a good state of mind in terms of control in all driving situations - freeway, around town, and even on a zigzag back road.

We're also fans of the Fusion interior, a stylish cabin that looks cool and is efficient. For 2017, Ford took away the conventional shifter and replaced it with a rotary shifter that allows for more storage room and reduced clutter.

The Synch 3 system is an option on some models, but worth the extra cash. It's a big improvement over the much-maligned MyFord Touch interface.

The driver will experience supportive seating, good head and leg room, and nice sight lines to enhance visibility. For back seat folks, the head room is not as good due to a sloping roofline. Trunk space is about average at 16 cubic feet.

We've been a fan of the Ford Fusion since its beginning and remain one. The latest version is improved and should keep the Fusion among the list of desirable midsize sedans.