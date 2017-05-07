Made In Tahoe Festival set for Memorial Day Weekend

Olympic Valley, Calif. - The 5th Annual Made In Tahoe Festival returns to the Village at Squaw Valley for Memorial Day Weekend on May 27-28.

This exciting event celebrates all things local and hosts a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas. Local artisans, businesses, culinarians, organizations and entertainers will come together to celebrate all things Made in Tahoe including music, food, art, clothing, and more. Festivities will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

"Year after year, we're consistently awed by the talented performers and creative vendors who share their crafts at the Made In Tahoe festival," said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighbourhood Company. "Our local community is full of charismatic and passionate individuals and Made In Tahoe is a wonderful opportunity for visitors and locals to experience all things Tahoe amidst the beautiful Squaw Valley setting."

Festival attendees can explore over 100 vendor booths and enjoy performances by Tahoe Flow Artists, Truckee Dance Factory and Tahoe Truckee School of Music Students & Youth Choir and more throughout the weekend. In addition to listening to live music from local bands and musicians, guests can enjoy aerial performances and workshops by Tahoe Flow Arts Studio. New this year, the Tahoe Flow Arts Studio and the Creative Space will showcase a Wizard of Oz production, Hula Hoop workshops and Blues Fusion Dance workshops. On Sunday, guests will learn about Truckee History through a special musical performance at the Events Plaza Stage by the local folk-roots singer Richard Blair.

Local food and beverages will be offered in abundance from Starkey's, MTN Roots Cafe, Crepe Hearts, Folk Brewing Company, EATS Cooking Company, Empanash, Cheri's Hand Dipped Ice Creams, Swiss Chalet Fine Foods and more. Beverages will be provided by Alibi Ale Works, Fifty Fifty Brewing Company, Tahoe Mountain Brewing Company, Tahoe Blue Vodka, Tahoe Teas and Truckee River Winery. All proceeds from all drink sales will benefit Tahoe Food Hub.

Made in Tahoe Festival schedule of events:

Saturday, May 27

Events Plaza Stage

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM: Coburn Station

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Forget the Roses

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide

First Street Stage

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM: Jonathan Hennion

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Bias & Dunn

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM: Eric Matlock

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM: Every Day Outlaws

Community Stage

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Tahoe Flow Arts Student Showcase Performance

1:00 PM - 1:30 PM: Truckee Dance Factory

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM: Tahoe Flow Arts Hula Hoop Workshop with Kelly Smiley

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Tahoe Flow Arts Blues Fusion Dance Workshop/Party w/ Leah Pivirotto

4:00 PM - 4:45 PM: Wizard of OZ Production with Tahoe Flow Arts Studio and The Creative Space

Sunday, May 28

Events Plaza Stage

11:00 AM - 12:30 AM: Richard Blair's Streets of Truckee

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM: Wesley Orsolic Band

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Matty Reardon & The Red River Revival

First Street Stage

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM: Crawlers

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Joaquin and The Love Lights

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM: Calling Ophelia



Community Stage

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Tahoe Flow Arts Student Showcase Performance

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Tahoe Flow Arts Hula-Hoop Workshop with Kelly Smiley

12:30 PM - 1:00 PM: Tahoe Truckee School of Music Youth Vocal Group

1:00 PM - 1:30 PM: Truckee Dance Factory

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM: Tahoe Flow Arts Blues Fusion Dance Workshop/Party w/ Leah Pivirotto

2:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Wizard of OZ Production with Tahoe Flow Arts Studio and The Creative Space

Ski Free this Spring at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with the 2017-18 Tahoe Super Pass

With a record-breaking snowpack, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is gearing up for Tahoe's longest season, with skiing and riding on weekends in June, July 1-4 and Saturdays thereafter, conditions and weather permitting. Skiers and riders can ski free through July 4 when purchasing the Tahoe Super Pass. The Tahoe Super Pass offers more passholder benefits than any other Tahoe resort, including discounted Friends & Family tickets, exclusive Club TSP events, access to Dawn Patrol, discounts on dining, demo equipment, lessons, yoga and more. Click here for a full list of Tahoe Super Passholder benefits.

Visit High Camp via the Aerial Tram at Squaw Valley

The Aerial Tram at Squaw Valley will be open daily from 10:40 a.m. to 4:20 p.m., with the last download at 5 p.m., from May 27-September 4, September 9-10 and September 16-17. Enjoy an aerial climb over 2,000 feet from the base of Squaw Valley to High Camp, located at 8,200 feet, with 360 degree views of Lake Tahoe's high alpine beauty. For endless fun, enjoy daily activities at High Camp including hiking trails, the Olympic Museum, dining, shopping, disc golf, lawn games, and more. Click here for Aerial Tram rates and details.

Book Memorial Day in the Mountains

Salute the summer with a Memorial Day visit in The Village at Squaw Valley for the ultimate convenience to The Made in Tahoe Festival and Aerial Tram rides. Rates begin at $119 a night for a standard room. Click here to make a reservation.

