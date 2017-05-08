Roseville's Lowest Gas Prices Today
Roseville, CA - Roseville residents are watching local gas prices continue their trajectory slightly downward. Although higher at this time last year, we're seeing low price leaders at Costco and Sam's Club being slightly more aggressive with prices nearing the $2.44 mark at time of publication. Below you'll find the top 10 low prices in Roseville.
Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, May 8- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 17.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 5.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 12.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on May 8 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.68/g in 2016, $3.55/g in 2015, $4.12/g in 2014, $3.86/g in 2013 and $4.13/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.84/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.
Modesto- $2.79/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.
Oakland- $2.98/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.
"Gasoline prices in much of the country are eroding at a time of year when such a downward fall is anything but par for the course," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Prices now lay on the fringe of falling under the same point as last year as this year's usual spring rally has been the weakest in recent memory. Factors playing a role: weak demand and strong production, which continue to weigh on OPEC's output cut last November designed to cause prices to rise. The recent drop in crude oil is posing a much more serious threat and OPEC must soon decide how much market share it will sacrifice to keep oil prices higher- clearly the last cut just isn't enough. But while oil remains in focus, U.S. refiners have concluded maintenance season and may soon sputter due to inventories that are bulging with weak gasoline demand the story thus far in 2017, leaving gasoline prices in a weak state- perfect for motorists planning summer road trips."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines7 Reasons You Love Placer CountyRoseville, CA- A glut of grandeur, a surfeit of sunshine, and a plethora of possibilities.
Roseville's Lowest Gas Prices TodayRoseville, CA - Roseville residents are watching local gas prices continue their trajectory slightly downward.
Made In Tahoe Festival set for Memorial Day WeekendOlympic Valley, Calif. - The 5th Annual Made In Tahoe Festival returns to the Village at Squaw Valley for Memorial Day Weekend on May 27-28.
Ford revamps the 2017 FusionRoseville, CA - It didn't take long for the Ford Fusion to gain popularity. The midsize sedan debuted in 2006 and 11 years later the vehicle is still
PCWA to join West Placer Groundwater Sustainability AgencyAUBURN, Calif. - At the May 4 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA), the Board of Directors approved an agreement to join neighboring entities
Knee Deep Brewing Superb Craft Beers in AuburnAuburn, CA- Following years of informal, blind taste tests using top rated beers (Beer Advocate) from around California and world; Knee Deep Brewing Company's beers
Whitney Oaks Golf Club Celebrates 20 YearsRocklin, CA- Last night amidst the warm spring air, Whitney Oaks Golf Club threw a party in celebration of 20 years of swinging success.
Roseville, Rocklin and Beyond Weekend Events On TapRoseville, CA - The sun is shining, the air is warm and the Cinco de Mayo weekend is upon us. All signs point to another fun-filled weekend
California Senate Approves Bill to Move Up State's Presidential PrimarySACRAMENTO, CA - Today the California State Senate overwhelmingly approved the Prime Time Primary (Senate Bill 568) to shift the state's presidential primary
714 Inches of Snow Means Fourth of July Skiing at Tahoe[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - Winter and summer will blend together in 2017 at Squaw Valley as the resort emerges from a historic winter and sets the stage to operate July 1-4
Tour de Lincoln: Get on Your Bikes and RideLincoln, CA- I don't believe in Peter Pan, Frankenstein or Superman, All I wanna do is...
Fleetwood Mac's Buckingham & McVie New Album and TourLOS ANGELES - Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It