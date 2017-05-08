7 Reasons You Love Placer County
Roseville, CA- A glut of grandeur, a surfeit of sunshine, and a plethora of possibilities.
Hyperbole? Well, residents of Placer County don't think so and neither do we.
Check out the list of 7 Reasons You Love Placer County.
1. The Great Outdoors
Snow-capped mountain peaks, access to scenic and roaring waterways, placid lakes along with great hiking and biking trails are just a few of the reasons Placer County is an outdoor lover's paradise.
2. The Weather
The central valley's endless and warm sunshine, the Sierra Nevada's idyllic summers and snow-filled winters. A little bit of everything all within a quick drive.
3. The Neighborhoods
Friendly people. You know the type that smile, wave and say hello. More than a few times, we've heard parts of Placer County referred to as Pleasantville the movie.
4. The Convenient Location
Placer County residents love to travel. Being centrally located provides great choice for residents who wish to explore other California treasures. San Francisco, Napa, Lake Tahoe, Monterey all within easy striking distance for day trips. Even Southern California and the Oregon border are all within a morning's drive.
5. The Shopping
Wow, we're always amazed at how people just love to buy stuff and South Placer County is a California shopping mecca.
6. The Entertainment
Placer County has come quite a long way over the past decade. Music, gaming and events that cater to every demographic are thriving from Lake Tahoe to Roseville.
7. Sports and Local Athletics
Great weather, involved parents and competitive spirits provide the perfect ingredients to nurture a thriving youth sports community. Resources and political capital are being expended to make this a continued area draw.
Placer County has so much to offer, what else should we add to this list? Let us know!
Looking for something fun to do in Placer County? Check out this local travel guide.
