Fishing Club to Host Striper Fishing Guru

Striper Fishing with the Guru of Striper Trolling - Mark 'The Striper Guy' Wilson

Auburn, CA - The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge on Pine Street on May 19.

This event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge will open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $13 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed by a 9:00 am guest speaker, The Guru of Striper Trolling, Mr. Mark 'The Striper-Guy' Wilson, who will provide a seminar for practical techniques and strategies for catching quality Delta striped bass. Reservations are not necessary to attend the breakfast, but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7:00 a.m. for a good seat.

Mark's reputation is known as the go-to-guy for striper fishing and is well founded with his decades specializing in catching these hard fighting fish. His fishing skills have brought many trophy-sized wall hangers to his boat. His reputation resulted in the national rod manufacturer, Lamiglas Rods, contacting him to design striper rods to his specifications. He created the Mark Wilson XCC705 & XCC795 specifically for trolling for stripers which are now commonly used in many striped bass fishing tournaments.

Mark's seminar will also provide valuable information about the impact of the many rain-storms this year that caused huge run-offs and copious water releases from major river tributaries that ultimately end-up in the Delta. It will be important to striper fishing to understand the new dynamics of the Delta which that has changed traditional striper hot spots. These changes have provided some new opportunities for the better, but still others to the contrary. Mark will provide the latest overview of these changes. Seminar attendees are encouraged to bring a Delta map with them to reference some of these trolling areas. In addition to tackle rigging and effective presentation of lures, Mark will discuss using electronics to locate schools of stripers. He will also provide an insight into dealing with the frequent Delta winds and reading the tides for improving odds of finding foraging fish.

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters.

For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, at 530-887-0479 or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfisingclub.org