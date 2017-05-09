Roseville Flash Crime Report (5.9.17)

Roseville Crime and Police Activity Update

Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of Roseville police activity log for the period covering April 28- May 5, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Galleria, vehicle theft: Between 2:20 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. April 29, a "Honda Hunter Special"-a 1996 Honda Accord-was stolen from the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard.

East Roseville Parkway, vehicle theft: On the evening of April 30, a white 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was stolen from the 1500 block of Eureka Road. The thief may have used a spare key left inside the truck.

East Roseville

Johnson Ranch, weapon arrest: At 9:36 a.m. April 30, officers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle, a white Toyota 4Runner, facing the wrong direction on Sierra College Boulevard at Annabelle Lane. Officers contacted the driver and found him to be in possession of illegal brass knuckles. The 24-year-old Carmichael man was arrested, and the disabled vehicle was towed.

South Cirby, investigation update: A clue from a garage burglary led detectives to a large identity theft operation in Orangevale. On the morning of April 6, a resident of Vista Creek Drive was getting ready to leave home. She went back in her house for a minute, leaving her garage door open and her car unlocked. Later she discovered that during that brief period of time, someone went into her garage and stole her laptop computer and other items from her car. She reported the burglary to the Roseville Police Department. With the help of the victim, detectives developed leads that led them to a house on Blue Oak Drive in Orangevale. On April 18, they served a search warrant on the house and found some of the burglary victim's stolen property. Unexpectedly they also found a community mailbox recently stolen from the Orangevale area, and various documents with personal identifying information, including names, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, social security numbers and bank account numbers of victims in Roseville, Placer County and Sacramento County. They also found a whole identity theft manufacturing lab, including check-making materials and equipment used to manufacture and encode credit cards with stolen bank account information.

A 33- year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Orangevale, were arrested on suspicion of identity theft involving ten or more victims, possession of stolen property, Sacramento County warrants, and other related charges.

In talking to the victims, detectives found that they had their personal identifying information stolen in a variety of ways-by having their mail stolen, by having their purses or wallets stolen from their cars, or during residential burglaries.

Identity theft is one of our fastest growing crimes, and it often starts in very low-tech ways-thieves stealing mail left in mailboxes overnight, or stealing purses and wallets out of parked cars, including unlocked cars. When officers arrest suspects these days for property crimes or drug offenses, it's very common for the suspects to be in possession of other people's credit cards or driver's licenses. We would remind everyone to be constantly vigilant about safeguarding personal information. Pick up mail promptly, and don't let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox overnight. Keep a close eye on your purse or wallet in public, and never, ever leave them in an unattended vehicle.

Cirby Ranch, shooting: At 4:58 April 30, gunshots were fired into a home in the 1200 block of Schooner Drive, and residents heard a car racing away. Fortunately no injuries were reported. Detectives believe that this wasn't a random event, but that the house was targeted. The incident is still being actively investigated.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, vehicle accident: At about 7:05 a.m. April 30, a vehicle went off the roadway in the 1100 block of Kensington Drive and hit a Roseville Electric equipment box, causing a power outage on part of Sunrise Avenue, Kensington Drive and Lava Ridge until about 12:20 p.m.

Cresthaven, warrant arrest: At 12:07 a.m. May 1, an officer made a traffic stop on a car on Roseville Road and Fir Avenue, and found out one of the people inside was a parolee at large (had a warrant for parole violation) from Sacramento County. The 29-year-old man was arrested without incident.

Cherry Glen, vandalism/theft: Last week and again on the night of May 1 to May 2, someone cut the fuel lines of trucks parked in the 800 block of Vernon Street, and stole fuel.

Hillcrest, garage burglary: At about 7:45 p.m. April 26, a man was seen on video surveillance going into an open garage in the 800 block of Jo Ann Lane. He rummaged through cabinets and stole a new power washer, tools and other items. He looked like a white male wearing a flat-top baseball cap, glasses, a long-sleeved black t-shirt, blue jeans and athletic shoes. A black SUV was seen cruising the area at the time of the burglary.

Folsom Road, assault: At about 4:30 p.m. April 29, officers responded to Roseville Square to a fight in the parking lot. According to witnesses, one man was swiping at another one with a knife and threatening to kill him. A 37-year-old man from the local area was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, and booked into the Placer County Jail. The victim indicated he wasn't hurt and declined medical attention.

Folsom Road, assault: At 10 a.m. May 4, officers responded to two men fighting in the creek area near Harding Boulevard and Lead Hill Blvd. One of the men had been hit in the head several times with a rock. He was taken to the hospital, and the other man, a 45-year-old from Roseville, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and taken to jail-

Enwood, vandalism and gas theft: Overnight April 27/28, someone cut the gas lines to two church vans parked in the 700 block of Atlantic Street, and stole gas.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Vineyard, vehicle theft: Between April 21 and April 28, someone stole a white Toyota Sienna mini-van from the area of Elm Street and Switchman Drive. It had been parked at that location for over a week with a sign advertising it for sale.

Vineyard, assault: At 11:09 a.m. April 29, officers responded to a report of a fight in a parking lot on Foothills Boulevard at Vineyard Road. They found out that three acquaintances had been traveling together in a car when an argument broke out. The driver pulled into the parking lot and his passengers got out. Then, according to witnesses, the driver made threats and drove his car toward one of the other men four or five times, causing him to scramble out of the way to avoid getting hit. Officers arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old Sacramento man, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (allegedly trying to hit the other man with his vehicle), criminal threats and driving under the influence of drugs.

Vineyard, suspected vehicle burglar arrested thanks to good neighbors: At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, an alert resident called to report suspicious activity-someone breaking into a neighbor's vehicle in the 300 block of Brentwood Road. Officers arrived within minutes and stopped a man walking a bicycle in the area of Porter Drive and Hickory Street. He had stolen property from vehicle burglaries in the area, and the bike had also just been stolen from the area. Officers returned stolen property to three victims and arrested the 27-year-old Sacramento man on suspicion of burglary and other related charges.

Kaseberg-Kingswood, disturbance: At 12:54 a.m. May 1, officers responded to reports of a man yelling and rolling around on the street in the vicinity of Washington Blvd. and Derek Place. Officers contacted an upset, intoxicated man who was wearing a knife on his belt. Eventually the officers talked the man into calming down and released him to the care of a family member

North central Roseville

Diamond Oaks, vehicle theft: Overnight April 30/May 1, someone stole a Chevy utility truck with racks and an attached trailer from Silverado Circle, possibly using keys left inside the truck.

Highland Reserve, shoplifting: At 11:43 p.m. April 28, officers responded to a shoplifting in progress in a store in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard. They detained the suspect and then checked his vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, and found out it had been stolen from the north Sacramento area a year ago. Officers arrested the 49-year-old Rancho Cordova man on suspicion of shoplifting, vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for driving on a suspended license. )

Stanford, investigation update: On May 3, detectives made an arrest in connection with a mid-April shooting. At about 8:15 p.m. April 16, a young man from Roseville met another person in a parking lot near Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fairway Drive for a drug transaction. He got in his car to drive away, and the other person fired a gunshot at him, striking him in the arm. He went to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, and police were notified. Roseville detectives investigated and identified a suspect. On May 3, they arrested a 16-year-old male from Olivehurst on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall.

West Roseville

Sun City, mail tampering: Overnight May 2/3, someone broke into a community mailbox in the 5100 block of Dreamgarden Loop. Mail was found scattered in the area.

Junction West/Quail Glen, mailbox tampering and more: At 3 a.m. April 29, an alert resident reported someone had just pried open a cluster mailbox in the 1700 block of Santa Ines Street, and left in a compact sedan. Responding officers saw two Honda cars pulling into an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard at a high rate of speed. As officers followed, the driver bailed out of one of the Hondas and ran away, leaving the car running. Officers found out it was a 1998 Honda Civic that had been stolen within the past few hours from Ravenna Way. They found the other Honda parked in the apartment complex lot and detained the occupants near the car. In the meanwhile, other officers searched the adjacent neighborhood and eventually found a suspect hiding under a car in the 1500 block of Michener Drive. He had property linking him to the stolen/recovered Honda. The 28-year-old man from Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and delaying officers. The people from the other Honda were interviewed and released. Officers weren't able to determine whether or not any of them were involved in the original mailbox break-in. (

Blue Oaks, vehicle stolen and recovered: Between April 28 and April 29, a "Honda Hunter Special"-a 1997 Honda Accord-was stolen from the 1600 block of Testarossa Way. The responding officer checked the neighborhood and found the stolen car blocking a driveway in the 1800 block of Ravenna Way. The officer contacted the victim, and the victim responded to pick up his car. Yet another older Honda sedan was stolen from Ravenna the same morning, and an arrest was made-see the incident above this one.