South Placer is Booming with Bright Future
South Placer County Report Paints Rosy Picture
AUBURN, Calif. -- Led by strong growth in the health care, professional services and residential construction industries, south Placer County is thriving according to a new report on the area's employment profile.
In support of developing the Sunset Area in the unincorporated portion of the county near Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln, the county's economic development office commissioned the report by nationally-renowned economist Dr. Christopher Thornberg with Beacon Economics. Thornberg presented his findings to the county board of supervisors today at their meeting in Auburn. Placer County is currently leading the planning effort to determine future uses of the underdeveloped area, considered to be a key driver of the region's economic future.
"To make good decisions on development, you have to have good data," said Thornberg. "And this is about the best data you can imagine."
South Placer County is home to 90 percent of Placer's residents and about 80 percent of its jobs. According to the report, the county has more than recovered from the recession and currently enjoys a low unemployment rate of 4.4 percent, with job growth strongest in small businesses that employ fewer than 50 people.
While manufacturing jobs have declined, they have more than been made up for by growth in high-level professional services, which tend to produce high-income jobs. Education levels and median income both remain higher than average for the region and the state. Thornberg said he was surprised to find that logistics and government employment were both low relative to the region.
"You are no longer a bedroom community to Sacramento," Thornberg told the board. "You've become your own job center."
The economic development office has a number of projects planned for the coming year to advance county development goals. Toward making the best possible data available to existing and prospective business owners, Placer has launched a new online dashboard, Choose Placer, to help them make smart business decisions.
Placer also plans to establish a new business resource center in Rocklin, intended as a one-stop-shop for business owners to get help with permitting and planning processes, business plans and hiring. The county's film office is working toward fully automating the film permit application process to help attract more productions to the county. Annually, film productions contribute an average of $1.3 million to the local economy.
The Beacon report is available here.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesSouth Placer is Booming with Bright FutureAUBURN, Calif. -- Led by strong growth in the health care, professional services and residential construction industries, south Placer County is thriving according to a new report on the area's employment profile
Roseville Flash Crime Report (5.9.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of Roseville police activity log for the period covering April 28- May 5, 2017.
Rocklin Plots Sunset Whitney Future at Open HouseRocklin, CA - A public discussion on the opportunities for reuse of the former Sunset Whitney golf course is scheduled as part of the May 9
Fishing Club to Host Striper Fishing GuruAuburn, CA - The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge on Pine Street on May 19.
City of Folsom Open for Exploration May 17Folsom, CA - Climb aboard a fire engine, sit in the driver's seat of a garbage truck, meet police officers and more at Folsom's annual City Works Day on May 17
7 Reasons You Love Placer CountyRoseville, CA- A glut of grandeur, a surfeit of sunshine, and a plethora of possibilities.
Roseville's Lowest Gas Prices TodayRoseville, CA - Roseville residents are watching local gas prices continue their trajectory slightly downward.
Made In Tahoe Festival set for Memorial Day WeekendOlympic Valley, Calif. - The 5th Annual Made In Tahoe Festival returns to the Village at Squaw Valley for Memorial Day Weekend on May 27-28.
Ford revamps the 2017 FusionRoseville, CA - It didn't take long for the Ford Fusion to gain popularity. The midsize sedan debuted in 2006 and 11 years later the vehicle is still
PCWA to join West Placer Groundwater Sustainability AgencyAUBURN, Calif. - At the May 4 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA), the Board of Directors approved an agreement to join neighboring entities
Knee Deep Brewing Superb Craft Beers in AuburnAuburn, CA- Following years of informal, blind taste tests using top rated beers (Beer Advocate) from around California and world; Knee Deep Brewing Company's beers
Whitney Oaks Golf Club Celebrates 20 YearsRocklin, CA- Last night amidst the warm spring air, Whitney Oaks Golf Club threw a party in celebration of 20 years of swinging success.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It