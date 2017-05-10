Placer County Parks Reservation System On the Way

Board approves parks reservation system, clarifies parks ordinances

AUBURN, Calif. -- At the request of Placer County parks staff, the board of supervisors yesterday paved the way for a reservation system for county parks and made other ordinance changes for clarity and consistency.



Regarding reservations, yesterday's action authorizes the county's parks division to establish an automated reservation system to help regulate parking at overcrowded locations such as Hidden Falls Regional Park. Additionally, a new system will streamline the reservation process for other facilities such as sports fields, picnic pavilions and campsites.



"Placer County is looking forward to a new online reservation system set to launch this fall," said Andy Fisher, parks administrator. "For our visitors who want to reserve a sports field, memorial hall, camp site, or picnic pavilion, the new system will streamline the process, help us manage popular facilities like Hidden Falls Regional Park, and allow greater tracking for security purposes. "



Other changes include making the prohibition on possessing or discharging weapons in any public recreation area managed by the county consistent with other county code sections and the California Penal Code. Another change will exempt service dogs from leash requirements if a leash would interfere with the animal's work or if the owner's disability prevents the use of a leash. Any off-leash service dog still must be under the owner's control, whether through voice, signal or other methods. Parks staff will return to the board this summer for direction on any needed changes on fees, schedules and fines.



The board's action will also prohibit the possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages for two North Lake Tahoe beaches, Secline and Speedboat. Previously, each beach was listed in different sections of county code and had slightly different rules. Yesterday's actions removes the conflicting language and places both under the same code section.

