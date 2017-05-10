11 Songs Worth a Listen
Roseville, Ca - This week our music staff spins a curated playlist of 11 songs worth a listen on Spotify. Songs this week are culled from the last 50 years or so.
You'll find a few not so familiar artists along with some big names that help create a playlist of gems that may not get the recognition they deserve.
11 Songs Worth a Listen (5.10.17)
1. A Man in a Purple Dress - The Who
A beautiful acoustic arrangement with great vocals. The song is a big "FU" to abusive and hypocritical power.
2. Sixes and Sevens - Robert Plant
Terrific song on Robert's Plant's weakest solo album Shaken n' Stirred.
3. Where I've Been- Rival Sons
Southern California band that pays homage to old school music.
4. All a Dream - Norah Jones
Norah Jones vocals and band are freaking awesome. This song affirms it.
5. Inca Queen - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Fantastic cut off the terrific and underrated 1987 Life album.
6. The Thrill is Gone - Jerry Garcia / David Grisman
An acoustic take on a classic. Jerry Garcia had a way of making a cover songs as good or better than the original.
7. Go Where the Love Is- Edie Brickell / The Gaddabouts
Edie Brickell's catalog overflows with great songs and musicians. Her wordplay is second to none.
8. Oogum Boogum Song - Brenton Wood
All we know is that this song delivers a big smile every single time we hear it. Hey, it is named Oogum Boogum.
9. Have a Heart - Bonnie Raitt
A classic song from a classic album.
10. Monsters - Band of Horses
The Band of Horses seems to make every playlist we create. Yeah, we love their tunes.
11. The Devil's All You Ever Had - Alberta Cross
Brooklyn NY band which has seen many permutations over the years. This lineup is pretty sweet and so is this jam.
Tune in to this playlist at Spotify
