Roseville, Ca - This week our music staff spins a curated playlist of 11 songs worth a listen on Spotify. Songs this week are culled from the last 50 years or so.

You'll find a few not so familiar artists along with some big names that help create a playlist of gems that may not get the recognition they deserve.

11 Songs Worth a Listen (5.10.17)

1. A Man in a Purple Dress - The Who

A beautiful acoustic arrangement with great vocals. The song is a big "FU" to abusive and hypocritical power.

2. Sixes and Sevens - Robert Plant

Terrific song on Robert's Plant's weakest solo album Shaken n' Stirred.

3. Where I've Been- Rival Sons

Southern California band that pays homage to old school music.

4. All a Dream - Norah Jones

Norah Jones vocals and band are freaking awesome. This song affirms it.

5. Inca Queen - Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Fantastic cut off the terrific and underrated 1987 Life album.

6. The Thrill is Gone - Jerry Garcia / David Grisman

An acoustic take on a classic. Jerry Garcia had a way of making a cover songs as good or better than the original.

7. Go Where the Love Is- Edie Brickell / The Gaddabouts

Edie Brickell's catalog overflows with great songs and musicians. Her wordplay is second to none.

8. Oogum Boogum Song - Brenton Wood

All we know is that this song delivers a big smile every single time we hear it. Hey, it is named Oogum Boogum.

9. Have a Heart - Bonnie Raitt

A classic song from a classic album.

10. Monsters - Band of Horses

The Band of Horses seems to make every playlist we create. Yeah, we love their tunes.

11. The Devil's All You Ever Had - Alberta Cross

Brooklyn NY band which has seen many permutations over the years. This lineup is pretty sweet and so is this jam.

Tune in to this playlist at Spotify