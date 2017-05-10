New Construction Homes in Roseville and Sacramento
Roseville, CA- With the inventory of available homes for sale, builders are working overtime to satisfy the demand from buyers.
Everywhere you drive in the Sacramento and Roseville area you see sign twirlers pointing the way to new model homes. I love seeing them after so many years of almost no new homes being built. New construction is clearly back in our market and buyers are responding.
When looking to buy a home, most home buyers contact a real estate agent to help them find and negotiate the purchase of a house being resold. When it comes to buying a brand new home a vast majority of buyers apparently are hypnotized by the sign twirlers, are drawn in and end up negotiating their own purchase.
I am not saying working directly with the builder's sales team is bad. They are experienced sales people, know their product and are anxious to make you feel at home. But, in my opinion, you will always be better off having your own agent represent and help you. We have been there many times, know the language and can often get a lower price, free upgrades, and lower prices on add-ons just to name a few. We can also advise you on if it is cost beneficial to use the builders preferred lender.
Last year I represented a buyer of new construction and was able to secure almost $15,000 in increased incentives including amenities and closing costs. This was easy for me because I knew what to ask.
"There is no cost for you to have a real estate professional represent you, but if you want them on your team, they have to be with you on your first visit to the builder's model homes/office. Your agent must register with you and from that point on can work directly with the builder on your behalf."
You get help negotiating the purchase which will more than likely reduce the price and/or increase the incentives from the builder. The only task is to make sure you include your agent when you go to look at new construction. Your Realtor is compensated by the builder through a co-op payment program so call your agent today, they will even drive you!
If you or someone you know is interested in buying a new home and have questions, feel free to give me a call at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916-899-6571) or send me an email to juliej@jalone.com.
If you have a recent experience with a builder I would love to hear about it.
About Realtor Julie Jalone
Julie Jalone, wife and mother living in Rocklin, is an experienced professional Realtor ® serving
the Greater Sacramento area including Placer, El Dorado, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Julie may be reached online at www.jalone.com or by calling (916) 276-6883
Check out her daily web blog: Keep it Real in Sacramento
