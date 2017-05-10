BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2017 Art Program

Internationally known Napa Valley resident Gordon Huether is 2017 featured artist

NAPA, CA, -- BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced its art program for the three-day music, wine, food and brew festival, May 26-28, 2017, in historic downtown Napa. Featured artist and Napa Valley resident Gordon Huether will display five sculpture installations throughout the festival grounds, including Hand of the Land, Barrel Rings, Redhead, Reflections and Silver Twist.

"BottleRock reflects the best of Napa Valley, pairing great music with the amazing wine, food and weather for which the Valley is known," stated Justin Dragoo of Latitude 38 Entertainment. "For our art program in 2017, we wanted to continue the theme and feature Gordon who is perhaps our area's most renowned artist. He is internationally acclaimed but makes his home here in Napa. The Valley is lucky to have Gordon as one of our own, and we are thrilled to showcase his work at the festival."

As a widely collected artist, Gordon Huether specializes in large-scale, site-specific art installations that are integrated into architecture and landscape for projects throughout the world. Huether has completed more than 250 projects, which have included art installations for private corporations, airports, hotels, universities, hospitals, civic buildings, libraries, museums and private homes. The "Hay Barn", Huether's 15,000 square foot studio, is located at 1821 Monticello Road in the Napa Valley, and is open to the public where visitors can enjoy the gallery, showroom, studio space and fabrication studio.

"Combining fine art with music seems like a no-brainer to me. Visual, two or three dimensional artistic expression has always been a part of music - the most apparent example is the classic vinyl LP cover - and simply puts additional emphasis on the artist's message," stated Huether. "How cool is it be part of such a major event in my own backyard? BottleRock brings together so many artists in so many genres, music, food, wine...it's an honor to be included in the festival."

In addition to Huether's installations, also on display will be Laura Kimpton's LOVE sculpture plus murals by JM Rizzi, Ian Ross, David Young and Zio Ziegler.

BottleRock Napa Valley offers an exciting and diverse lineup of musical artists and performers, presenting more than 80 bands on four music stages, including Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Maroon 5. In addition, BottleRock Napa Valley presents chefs, musicians and celebrities for memorable mashups on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage along with more than 60 of Napa Valley's top restaurants and food purveyors, 25 of the region's heralded wineries, and over 30 artisan brewers and cocktail specialists to provide an unparalleled culinary experience for attendees.

The complete festival lineup can be found at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.