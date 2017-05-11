California State Champs! Lady Wolverines Make History

Sierra College Lady Wolverines Swimming & Diving Team Makes History with 1st Ever State Championship

Rocklin, CA - After three tough days of competition, and a lot of stress, The Sierra College Women's Swimming and Diving Team made history as they captured their 1st ever State Championship last weekend at the East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium.

Mirroring what the Sierra College Men's team did the year before in winning their 1st State Championship, The Lady Wolverines used the same formula and achieved the same success. Knowing all year long that their superior depth would give them a chance at the title, the Lady Wolverines did just that. Winning two events at the State Championships, just like the Men did the previous year, the Lady Wolverines placed swimmer after swimmer, and diver after diver, in the Top 8 to claim the title over 2nd place San Diego Mesa by almost 150 points.

On Day 1 of the competition, the Lady Wolverines got off to just the start that they needed. Swimming the 1st event of the meet, the 200 Freestyle Relay, the team of Claudia Guillory, Lauren Ostrander, Corinne Linke, and Kirsten DePauw outdistanced the field to win in a time of 1:37.53. To wrap up the day, the Lady Wolverines book ended the Day 1 competition by winning the last event of the day, the 400 Medley Relay. Guillory, Ostrander, and Linke, along with Sophomore Abigail Brouwer, shocked the field with a furious comeback to edge College of San Mateo and win in a time of 3:58.44.

Day 2 of the competition was a lot of the same, as the Lady Wolverines did not win an event, but extended their first day lead of 57 points, to 100 points by the end of Day 2. The teams depth showed again as both relay teams for the day, 200 Medley & 800 Freestyle, claimed 5th place and 3rd place respectively, and 11 Individuals scored points throughout that day to help the cause.

Day 3 of the competition saw what was probably the Lady Wolverines best day of all to score points, and try to secure the programs 1st ever state championship. After the morning prelims, the team had done just that. After an unmatched effort in the morning where 7 Lady Wolverines qualified for Championship Finals, and 2 more for the Consolation Finals that evening, along with their 400 Freestyle Relay, the reality of the teams 1st State Championship started to sink in. By the time evening Finals were over, the team had extended their lead again from the previous day, as thus claimed the title.

Coach Scott Decker said "This was a total team effort, and WE won this State Championship because of the efforts of our entire team this whole season". "I could not be more proud, or think of a more deserving group to claim this 1st Honor for our program, and Sierra College, then this wonderful group of young ladies!"

Final Standings:

1) Sierra College 470

2) San Diego Mesa 322

3) Santa Rosa JC 310

4) Santa Barbara CC 269

5) Las Positas College 268

6) Palomar College 263

7) Orange Coast College 214

8) Cuesta College 196

9) Riverside College 178

10) College of San Mateo 173