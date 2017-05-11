$7.2 Million Raised in Official Big Day of Giving Tally

Sacramento, CA- During last week's Big Day of Giving, nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised nearly $7.2 million from tens of thousands of donors, exceeding the $7.1 million raised last year and bringing the total generated by the annual giving day to more than $23 million.

"Year after year, the capital area has demonstrated the power of generosity on Big Day of Giving," said Linda Beech Cutler, chief executive of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, which has organized the day-long giving challenge since its inception in 2013. "Last week, our community stood with the organizations that help the capital region -- and all who live here -- flourish each day. That is the power of generosity, and the power of this community-wide movement."

In all, nonprofits in the capital area raised $7,173,989* from more than 40,000 donations on May 4, and each of the nearly 600 nonprofits participating received a donation. Over the weekend, participating organizations submitted to the Foundation the total donations they received outside of the Big Day of Giving website during the 24-hour fundraising event.

In addition to the thousands of donors who gave with their hearts last week, Big Day of Giving was made possible by the Foundation, with the support of its community partners.

To learn more about Big Day of Giving, please visit www.bigdayofgiving.org