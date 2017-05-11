Shedding Light on the Neural Circuitry of Autism Lecture
Research Examines Relationship Between Autism and Genetic Disease in Children
(Sacramento, Calif.) - Researcher and child neurologist Mustafa Sahin will speak about the relationship between the genetic disease tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and autism in a free public lecture on May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th Street in Sacramento.
In his lecture, "Tuberous Sclerosis: Shedding Light on the Neural Circuitry of Autism," Sahin will discuss how autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a common occurrence in individuals affected with TSC. He'll share findings from his Boston Children's Hospital research group on the molecular, cellular and neural circuit abnormalities underlying the neurobehavioral problems in TSC.
Sahin will also discuss how his research group led a national consortium to identify biomarkers that correlate with autism symptoms in TSC, and provide an update on the results of ongoing biomarker and treatment trials with children who have TSC.
Sahin is the latest speaker in the 14th season of the UC Davis MIND Institute Distinguished Lecturer Series, which features nationally and internationally recognized researchers, authors and advocates in areas such as autism spectrum disorder, fragile X syndrome and other neurodevelopmental disorders. A question-and-answer session will immediately follow the lecture.
Sahin is a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, a practicing child neurologist and an expert on TSC. He established and directs the Multidisciplinary Tuberous Sclerosis Program at Boston Children's Hospital. Sahin's research on nerve fiber connections has improved doctors' understanding of nerve function and new treatment approaches to epilepsy and autism.
Sahin earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Yale Medical School. He has received numerous awards, including the 2005 Young Investigator Award from the Child Neurology Society and a 2009 John Merck Scholar Award.
The UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center, committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders. For more information on the Distinguished Lecture Series, please visit http://mindinstitute.ucdavis.edu.
