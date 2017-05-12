Roseville City Awards Banquet to Honor Fire & Police Departments

Roseville, CA- Tonight, local businesses, churches and community at large will host the Roseville's City Awards Banquet.

The 18th Annual City Awards Banquet is evening dedicated to honoring the Roseville Fire and Police Departments for their sacrifice & exemplary service to the Roseville Community.

Awards to Be Presented include:

Officer of the Year

Firefighter of the Year

Extraordinary Performance

Support Person of the Year

Customer Service Award

Unsung Hero

Communications Persons of the Year

Since 1999, the event is held to celebrate and show gratitude for those that help make Roseville one of California's best places to live.

For more information or to donate online visit http://www.cityawardshub.com/roseville-city-awards-banquet