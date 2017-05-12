Roseville, Rocklin Events Calendar Heats Up the Weekend
Roseville, CA - Mother's Day weekend is here, the Roseville weather forecast looks great and there's plenty of event in Placer County and beyond.
The weekend kicks off with two great event, the popular Placer SPCA's Woof, Wine and Dine in Roseville and in Rocklin, Community Appreciation Day at Quarry Park. Check out a sampling below of what's on tap in Roseville, Rocklin, Sacramento, Lincoln and beyond this weekend. Click on any event for more details and check back as we'll be adding more events throughout the day on Friday.
Roseville & Rocklin Regional Events Calendar
Friday
5/12/2017 - Placer SPCA's Woof Wine & Dine in Roseville
5/12/2017 - Gem Faire in Sacramento
5/12/2017 - Rocklin Reveal
5/12/2017 - Raley Field Brewfest
5/12/2017 - Art Garfunkel at Jackson Rancheria
5/12/2017 - Church Leaders Conference at WJU
5/12/2017 - Local Concert Schedules
5/12/2017 - Explore Local
5/12/2017 - California Travel Ideas
5/12/2017 - Free! Rocklin Movies in the Park
5/12/2017 - Rocklin Community Appreciation Day
5/12/2017 - Mary Poppins
Saturday
5/13/2017 - Get Energized: Energy-fueled games
5/13/2017 - Midtown Farmers Market
5/13/2017 - Legends of Soul Tribute
5/13/2017 - Love My Mom 5K
5/13/2017 - Folsom Disc Golf Expo
5/13/2017 - Rancho Cordova iFest
5/13/2017 - Art, Wine and Beer Festival
Sunday - Happy Mother's Day
5/14/2017 - Pac-12 Rowing Championships
California Travel Fun & Adventure Links
Placer County Travel Destinations
California Travel Adventures
Local Concerts & Entertainment Schedules
For more events or to add your own, check out our community calendar.
Placer County News HeadlinesPublic Notice: State Route 65 Widening ProjectCaltrans, in cooperation with the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA), has prepared a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study for the State Route 65
Roseville City Awards Banquet to Honor Fire & Police DepartmentsRoseville, CA- Tonight, local businesses, churches and community at large will host the Roseville's City Awards Banquet.
Shedding Light on the Neural Circuitry of Autism LectureSacramento, Calif.) - Researcher and child neurologist Mustafa Sahin will speak about the relationship between the genetic disease tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and autism in a free public
$7.2 Million Raised in Official Big Day of Giving TallySacramento, CA- During last week's Big Day of Giving, nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised nearly $7.2 million from tens of thousands of donors, exceeding
California State Champs! Lady Wolverines Make HistoryRocklin, CA - After three tough days of competition, and a lot of stress, The Sierra College Women's Swimming and Diving Team made history as they captured their 1st ever State Championship
Robert Chason, former UC Davis Medical Center CEO Passes Away Following Brief Illness(Sacramento, Calif.) - Former UC Davis Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Robert E. Chason passed away on May 8, 2017, following a brief illness. He was 73.
BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2017 Art ProgramNAPA, CA, -- BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced its art program for the three-day music, wine, food and brew festival, May 26-28, 2017
New Construction Homes in Roseville and SacramentoRoseville, CA - Sacramento Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, provides advice to home buyers considering the purchase of new construction.
11 Songs Worth a ListenRoseville, Ca - This week our music staff spins a curated playlist of 11 songs worth a listen on Spotify
Barton Ranch Project in Granite Bay Wins ApprovalAUBURN, Calif. -- The proposed Barton Ranch subdivision project in Granite Bay was approved by a 5-0 vote yesterday by the Placer County Board of Supervisors.
Placer County Parks Reservation System On the WayAUBURN, Calif. -- At the request of Placer County parks staff, the board of supervisors yesterday paved the way for a reservation system for county parks
NEWS: In Case You Missed It