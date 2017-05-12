Public Notice: State Route 65 Widening Project

Notice of Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration, Availability of the Initial Study, and Public Hearing

Caltrans, in cooperation with the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA), has prepared a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study for the State Route 65 (SR 65) Widening Project.

A public hearing will be held to give an opportunity to provide comments on the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (or soon as possible thereafter). The public hearing will take place at the Placer County Board of Supervisors Chambers: 175 Fulweiler Avenue in Auburn.

The proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study is available for public review on the project webpage at http://pctpa.net/projects/sr65widening/. Hard copies are also available weekdays from 8am-5pm between May 12 and June 14, 2017 at:

Placer County Transportation Planning Agency Office

299 Nevada Street

Auburn, CA

Caltrans District 3 Office

703 B Street

Marysville

In addition, copies of the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study are also available at the following libraries:

* Rocklin Library

4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin

* Martha Riley Library

1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville

* Lincoln Library

485 Twelve Bridges Drive, Lincoln

* Auburn Library

350 Nevada Street, Auburn

Public Hearing

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Placer County Board of Supervisors Chambers

175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn

Questions about the impact of the project?

Email Thaleena Bhattal, Caltrans at Thaleena.Bhattal@dot.ca.gov or mail them to Thaleena Bhattal, Associate Environmental Planner, Caltrans District 3, 703 B Street, Marysville, CA 95901

Comments must be received no later than

5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Public Notice at http://pctpa.net/library/65Widening/publicnotice.pdf

