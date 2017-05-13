Rocklin Party Turns Deadly as Shooting Leaves One Dead
Rocklin, CA- The Placer County Sheriff's office is seeking information from witnesses to a shooting that occurred early this morning in unincorporated Rocklin.
Just after midnight, deputies were called to a party on Tinker Drive, in a commercial business complex, where a young man had been shot. When deputies arrived, the scene was chaotic, with people fleeing for safety. Outside of the party, they found Roderick Donell Totton, 18, of Elk Grove, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he later died.
The party was promoted on social media and there were a large number of guests in attendance. Detectives would like to speak to witnesses or anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects.
Please call Detective Alford at 530-889-7844. Anyone with information but wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to arrest, should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com
