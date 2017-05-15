Roseville Gas Prices Holding Steady

Roseville, CA- An uneventful week at the pump for Roseville area motorists is a good one as gas prices have remained relatively flat. Prices are hovering around the $2.50 a gallon mark at the usual low prices leaders of Costco, Sam's Club, ARCO and the Mobil station in West Roseville. Here's the current low price leaders in Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, May 15- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.84/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.33/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 16.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 5.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 10.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on May 15 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.68/g in 2016, $3.55/g in 2015, $4.08/g in 2014, $4.00/g in 2013 and $4.28/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.85/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.

Modesto- $2.80/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

Oakland- $2.99/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.



"The national average gas price has again declined in the last week, but the road ahead may be a bit bumpier, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "While the national average fell, several states in the Great Lakes saw average prices rise thanks to a mid-week rally in oil markets that saw oil prices sneak in a net gain for the first week in several, and that may impact prices in the week ahead. Thank Wednesday's weekly report from the Energy Information Administration for the rally as government data showed a larger than expected decline in oil inventories and gasoline inventories, weighing on markets at the precise time that OPEC chats about extending its crude oil production cuts. Watch both of these factors this week to get a taste for where prices will go to start the summer driving season."



