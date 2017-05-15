27th Annual High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy
Quincy, CA- The 27th Annual High Sierra Music Festival rolls up in Quincy this year from June 29 to July 2, 2017.
The popular festival offers up an experience of music and much more for all ages.
High Sierra Music Festival Lineup
The 2017 lineup includes the following, Trey Anastasio Band (Two Sets), Ween, STS9, Gov't Mule, Andrew Bird, Snarky Puppy, Galactic, Mike Gordon, The Greyboy Allstars, Hard Working Americans, Deer Tick, BoomBox, The Travelin' McCourys, Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel, The Record Company, White Denim, Jeff Austin Band, David Lindley, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Ott & The All-Seeing I, Con Brio, The Suffers, Lebo & Friends feat. Melvin Seals, Jay Lane, Leslie Grant & More, Carolyn Wonderland, Earth, Wind & Power: The Nth Power w/TAB Horns & more perform the music of Earth, Wind & Fire, Tank & The Bangas, Aoife O'Donovan (Solo), Grupo Fantasma, Keller Williams (Solo), Fruition, The Brothers Comatose, Dopapod, Manic Focus, El Ten Eleven, The Werks, Phutureprimitive, SunSquabi, Billy Strings, BIG Something, River Whyless, The Nth Power, I Draw Slow, Bokanté, The Lil' Smokies, Polyrhythmics, Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons, Afrolicious, Gene Evaro Jr, Sweet Crude, Hamish Anderson, Butcher Brown, Achilles Wheel, Kat Myers & The Buzzards, and more.
About the High Sierra Music Festival
Nestled in Quincy, CA (3,500 ft), the High Sierra Music Festival has been recognized for its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festival-goers and music lovers.
The picturesque location, wide variety of artists, unique musical settings, and affordable prices have all combined to make High Sierra the ultimate, intimate festival experience. The Festival features intimate artist "playshops," an interactive Family Area, daily parades, fabulous food with no waiting lines, Yoga, Pilates and dance classes along with the opportunity to just relax and camp with good friends. With a full spectrum of music offered on multiple daytime stages and multiple nighttime venues, the High Sierra Music Festival is an anticipated yearly event and an experience for people of all ages.
All Tickets and information at http://highsierramusic.com.
