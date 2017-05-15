Sacramento County Fair New Carnival Rides

Sacramento, Calif., - Hurry, hurry, hurry! Brass Ring Amusements - Midway of Fun is returning to the 2017 Sacramento County Fair for the 27th year! Known as California's Friendliest Carnival, this family owned and operated carnival will return with a variety of rides, including their latest and greatest: Run Away Stagecoach. Hop on and take a ride on a stagecoach attached to a series of eight lengthy arms. Hold on tight for a ride like no other!

With over 30 rides to choose from, everyone in the family can experience their favorite! Whether it's the thrilling "Drop Zone," or the milder "Silly Minions," there is something to entertain every age. You also won't want to forget the fair classics like, Ferris Wheel and Merry Go Round - always family favorites.

Harry Mason, the CEO of Brass Ring Amusements, grew up in Sacramento and has over 42 years in the carnival industry. Mason coined the name 'Brass Ring' Amusements while riding the Looff Carousel at the Santa Cruz Fair. As riders circle around the carousel, they approach an arm that holds a small, brass ring. If a rider is able to grab the ring as they whizz by, they may redeem it at the end for a prize. Mason was able to grab the brass ring, but decided to keep it for himself.

That brass ring later turned into much more than a carnival prize. It became the inspiration for his business, and his long-time career in the carnival industry. "We get to impact a lot of people throughout the course of the year, in a positive way. Not a lot of people get to do that," says Mason.

Pamela Fyock, CEO of Sacramento County Fairs, states, "We are delighted to welcome the Brass Ring Amusements family back to our fair for another year. They always bring in super-safe, quality attractions that are also super-fun and thrilling. Plus fantastic games with cool prizes that are popular with fair-goers, young and old alike."

The Unlimited Ride Wristbands are available for purchase online at sacfair.com. Pre-sale bands are 33% off if purchased online at sacfair.com before May 25. A single wristband is good for one full day at the Sacramento County Fair Carnival. The wristband does not include fair admission.

Over 100,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair May 25-29, 2017 at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds. Nearly 10,000 school children will enjoy educational school tours. 5,000 local Sacramento residents will compete for awards in the livestock and competitive exhibit programs. Adult admission is only $6.00 and admission for kids 12-and-under is free every day of the Fair. This year, the Sacramento County Fair will be the biggest and best in its over 80-year history, and the theme is "Let's Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White & Blue."

For more information please visit www.sacfair.com.