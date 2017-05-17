Stand Up Placer receives $20K Grant

Roseville, CA - Stand Up Placer was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from Placer Community Foundation to update the agency's security systems.

Placer Community Foundation engaged donors from The Robert Kemp Community Endowment Fund, The Leo W. Ryan and Geraldine Suskin Community Fund, The Community Needs Fund and The Anonymous Fund to help Stand Up Placer update and improve their security systems for their service offices and safe house. These improvements will enhance the safety and security of clients, staff and visitors.

"Stand Up Placer does amazing, critical work for the community. The Robert Kemp Community Endowment Fund is proud to support proper security for individuals seeking shelter as well as Stand Up Placer's employees in their work environment," said Christina Wagstaff, of The Robert Kemp Community Endowment Fund.

Stand Up Placer CEO/Executive Director Jenny Davidson states, "We are deeply grateful for Placer Community Foundation's support of our agency's work with survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The updated security systems will help to make our offices and shelter safer for our clients and staff."

Stand Up Placer invites others in the community to join in its efforts to end domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in Placer County. For information on how you can become involved, check out the Stand Up Placer website at: www.StandUpPlacer.org