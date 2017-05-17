Roseville Flash Crime Report (5.17.17)

Roseville, CA- Roseville police activity log digest summary update for the period of May 8- 15, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Olympus Pointe, vehicle burglary: Between 7:15 and 8:15 a.m. May 6, a car was broken into in the Miner's Ravine trailhead parking lot while the owner was using the trail. The suspects were later involved in a hit-and-run collision in Rocklin. The Rocklin Police Department stopped their car, found the victim's stolen purse, and made an arrest.

Olympus Pointe, stolen vehicle: At about 6:40 a.m. May 14, a man parked his gray 2006 Acura sedan on Vanney Court and went inside a house for a few minutes, leaving his car unlocked and the keys inside. The car was stolen.

East Roseville Parkway, assault: At 11:59 p.m. May 10, a gas station clerk in the 1300 block of East Roseville Parkway asked a driver to move his vehicle, as it was blocking several parking places. The driver accelerated his car toward the clerk, just avoiding hitting him. Officers investigated and located the suspect driver in Granite Bay. A 27-year-old Grants Pass man was booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (his car) and making criminal threats.

East Roseville Parkway, drug sales arrest: At about 11:30 a.m. May 11, a plainclothes detective from SIU (Placer County's Special Investigation Unit, which includes detectives from various Placer County-based law enforcement agencies including Roseville PD) saw suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Roseville Parkway-men wearing hockey masks in a car parked near a credit union. They called for uniformed RPD officers to respond. Officers contacted the people associated with the car. A search of the car produced cocaine packaged for sale. Two men, ages 21 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine for sale and conspiracy. SIU handled the arrest and investigation.

Galleria, DUI: At 9:45 p.m. May 12, officers responded to a report of a car that had crashed into some bushes in the mall parking lot. The driver drove away on flat tires. Officers located the car and driver nearby. A 30-year-old Folsom woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and delaying officers.

Creekside, DUI collision: At 1:45 a.m. May 11, a driver went off the roadway and crashed his car into a Roseville Electric utility equipment box at the corner of Creekside Ridge Drive and Antelope Creek Road. Officers arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Carmichael man, on suspicion of DUI.

East Roseville

Sierra Gardens, disturbance: At about 7:30 p.m. May 5, a man in the 1900 block of Douglas Boulevard asked passers-by to call police, saying he was in danger. Officers responded and contacted the man. Officers offered him a ride home, and he refused, then punched one of the officers. The 57-year-old Roseville man was arrested for obstructing or resisting an officer, and taken to jail.

Sierra Gardens, shoplift turned robbery: At 5 p.m. May 9, a man stole a carton of cigarettes from a store in the 1800 block of Douglas Blvd. An employee confronted the shoplifter and he brandished a knife at the employee, then fled, dropping the stolen cigarettes. The suspect was described as a white male, 5'9" to 5'11" tall and 140-150 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap, long-sleeved green shirt and brown pants. The robbery is under investigation.

Sierra Gardens, disturbance: At 12:36 p.m. May 13, officers responded to the 1400 block of Frances Drive regarding a man throwing rocks and yelling obscenities. The 33-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard)

Folsom Road, drug arrests: At 3:30 p.m. May 14, an officer was patrolling the area of Douglas Boulevard and Harding Boulevard, and checked on two men sitting in a car in a gas station parking lot. The officer saw methamphetamine and a baton-type weapon visible in the car. Officers checked the car and the men further, and found heroin, other illegal drugs and paraphernalia, and stolen property. Both the men also had outstanding warrants. Officers arrested the two Citrus Heights men, ages 25 and 31, on suspicion of possessing heroin for sale and other related charges.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard)

Vineyard, theft from vehicles: At 4:42 a.m. May 11, officers responded to an alert resident's call about suspicious activity-two people in dark clothing checking vehicle handles on Zinfandel Drive. Officers stopped two people on foot on Zinfandel Drive near Baseline Road, and found them to be in possession of a stolen credit card and other stolen property from an unlocked vehicle in the neighborhood. The suspects also had methamphetamine and heroin-related paraphernalia. A man and woman, both 23 years old from North Highlands, were arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, conspiracy and other related charges.

Vineyard, auto theft: Overnight May 11/12, a "Honda Hunter Special," a 1994 Honda Civic, was stolen from the 300 block of Brookwood Road. It was found wrecked in the Antelope area a few hours later.

North central Roseville

Stanford, burglary: Overnight May 9/May 10, someone went into an unlocked vehicle in the 6600 block of Rose Bridge Drive, took a garage remote, and then used the remote to open the home's garage. The suspect then stole a Honda dirt bike from the garage. The stolen dirt bike was found abandoned later that evening in a field off of Fairway Drive.

West Roseville

Quail Glen, theft: Between 6:30 and 10 p.m. May 9, someone went into an unlocked car in the 8100 block of Gilleland Drive and stole sunglasses and other small items.

Woodcreek, vehicle theft: At about 5:45 a.m. May 13, a man saw a man and woman stealing his white Ford Econoline utility van from an apartment complex lot at 1098 Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. He followed them to a nearby neighborhood and confronted them. They had already taken his tools from the van, and they fled in light-colored sedan. The victim then called police.

Blue Oaks, traffic enforcement leads to drug sales arrest: Starting at about 10:30 a.m. May 13, the patrol beat officer worked on traffic enforcement in the Crocker Ranch area and made several stops. At about 1:15 p.m., he stopped a car in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. and searched it, finding cocaine, heroin, pills, marijuana and evidence of drug sales. A 26-year-old man from Roseville was arrested on suspicion of possessing and transporting narcotics for sale.

West Park, suspicious circumstances: At about 2 a.m. May 6, an unknown person rattled the front door handle of a home in the 2800 block of Bickleigh Loop, as if testing to see if it was locked. The resident reported the incident to police several hours later, and was encouraged to call right away if it happened again. No entry was made into the home, and nothing was taken.

Fiddyment Farms, theft: Just after 3 a.m. May 9, electronics and checks were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 4100 block of Wheelwright Way.