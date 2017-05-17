Sierra College Patrons Fundraising Efforts Update
Sierra College Patrons Reveal Crab Feed Profit and Plan for Their Spring Fundraiser
The Vintage Marketplace Saturday, June 10, 2017
Rocklin, CA - The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, recently announced that the gross income from their fall fundraiser, The Annual Crab Feed, was nearly $14,000. The income will be shared equally with the Sierra College Award winning Aquatics program. As in past years, students from the aquatics program set the stage for the crab feed, served food to all the attendees, tended bar, solicited donations to the silent auction and cleaned up the entire Lincoln McBean Park Pavilion before partaking in their own crab feed. In return for their invaluable assistance, Patrons are happy to share their profits.
The Patrons look forward to their spring fundraiser, The Vintage Marketplace. Whether your home is a vintage showplace or you are looking for that special accent piece, The Vintage Marketplace on the beautiful campus of Sierra College is where you should plan to be on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The gates open at 9:00 a.m. Admission is $5.00 and parking is free. Last year's event attracted more than 800 people.
Taking the place of the popular Flea Affaire which was held for twelve years on a private Granite Bay estate, The Vintage Marketplace will be a shoppers paradise featuring treasures from such notable purveyors as Garden Gleanings; Vintage Redeemed; Richters Antiques; Jewels Vintage; the Auburn Cabinet Shop; Frolic; and Gray Willows, among others. A limited number of venders can still be accommodated. If you are interested in reserving booth space for this unique event, please contact Sandy Bryan at theoliveandtherose@gmail.com for pricing and information.
In addition to the vintage and vintage inspired antiques and garden collectables, some of the Sacramento area's finest food trucks will be on hand to tempt your culinary curiosity. Cousin's Lobster Rolls, recently featured on television's Shark Tank; Chandos Tacos featuring unique fare from Mexico; An Honest Pie offering both sweet and savory fare; Cow Town Creamery featuring waffles, ice cream, fruits and Italian Ice; and Fore Score Coffee will all be available to satisfy your appetite. The public may access the food truck area without paying Marketplace admission.
Sierra College Rocklin Campus is located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin 95677. Tickets are $5.00 and are available at the gate or on eventbrite.com. Recorded information is available at 916-660-8232.
