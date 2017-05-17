Roseville, Rocklin Robbery Suspect Photo
Reward offered for identification of Roseville-Rocklin convenience store robber
Roseville, CA- Roseville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a serial convenience store robber.
Since March 30, the same robber has targeted several gas station convenience stores or stand-alone convenience stores in Roseville and Rocklin. Most of the robberies happened between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. During some of the robberies he displayed a firearm or a knife.
The robber is a white male, 5'6" to 6'0" tall, who appears to be in his 20s. He has blond or light brown hair, has acne scars on his face, and his walk was described as "pigeon-toed."
He's been seen wearing a plaid jacket over a hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap, light-colored pants and black Adidas-type shoes with white stripes. He's also been seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with some kind of symbol on the front.
Anyone who knows who the robber is or has any other information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916)783-STOP (783-7867). Callers can remain anonymous, and could qualify for a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest.
