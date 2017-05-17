Bluesdays Free Concert Series at The Village at Squaw Valley

Olympic Valley, Calif. - The Village at Squaw Valley is upping the ante of its ever-popular Bluesdays summer event series with a lineup of highly acclaimed musicians, from former B.B. King collaborators to Blues Music Award nominees.

Bluesdays is a free outdoor concert series that takes place every Tuesday from June 13 through September 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Events Plaza in The Village at Squaw Valley. Bluesdays are perfect for music lovers and other visitors alike looking to enjoy the outdoors and experience true Tahoe culture. In celebration of summer, Bluesdays guests will receive discounted Aerial Tram and activity packages, food and drink specials, and access to exclusive lodging deals.

Bluesdays features acclaimed blues musicians, great grab and go food offerings from Village restaurants and a Blues bar with beer, wine and spirits available in the Events Plaza. During the summer Bluesdays series attendees get discounted High Camp Experience packages, food and drink specials, and lodging sales every Tuesday.

The Village at Squaw Valley welcomes the following musicians for Bluesdays 2017:

June 13, 2017 - The Blues Monsters

The Blues Monsters have been taking center stage for over 20 years! A red-hot rockin' blues band from the North Lake Tahoe and Reno area, The Blues Monsters were voted the #1 blues band in North Lake Tahoe for 7 years running. The Blues Monsters play a powerfully unique combination of R&B, funk, jazz, and Chicago-style blues high in the mountains.

June 20, 2017 - Dragondeer

Dragondeer is a psych-blues band from Denver, Colorado whose singular, reverb drenched take on old school blues and soul coupled with inspired improvisation has the band making fans in the blues circuit as well as indie clubs across Colorado and beyond. The band has performed all over the United States and abroad with performance slots at festivals including: Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Nacarubi Music Festival, and SXSW 2014-2015 to name just a few.

June 27, 2017 - Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings

Roy Rogers is considered one of today's preeminent slide guitarists. With his electrifying mastery of slide guitar coupled with his capacity for superior live performances, Rogers has won consistent critical acclaim for his consummate studio work as well as his deft ability to bring the house down during live shows with his band the Delta Rhythm Kings.

July 4, 2017 - Chris Cain

Chris Cain's jazz-tinged, blues soaked guitar and deep, warm vocals have an authenticity appreciated by bluesmen. His expressive style is the result of a lifetime of study and the relentless pursuit of music mastery.

July 11, 2017 - Grady Champion

Mississippi-based, Grammy Award winning songwriter, entertainer/musician, Grady Champion has been captivating audiences for more than two decades. The singer/harp player/guitarist/songwriter/producer signed to Malaco Records, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi in 2013. His first full length release with the legendary blues label was released the following year. His album Bootleg Whiskey, named for the George Jackson song, that is one of the album highlights, establishes Champion as a torch carrier for authentic Mississippi blues. Grady's newest album ONE OF A KIND, was released in September 2016, which was the 10th album released in his career.

July 18, 2017 - Hamish Anderson

Hamish started playing the guitar when he was 12 years old in Melbourne, Australia. A child of the 90's, Hamish was raised on his dad's classic rock vinyl and has roots that go deeper than you'd guess. Anderson was the very last artist to open for B.B. King and was heralded by guitar slinger Gary Clark Jr. as someone to watch under the age of 30.

July 25, 2017 - Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers

Jimmy Thackery has made his career as a musician for over 40 years, traveling the globe from big festivals to everyone's favorite neighborhood bars. A true professional musician, Jimmy gives his audience his best each and every performance, respecting and appreciating fans along the way.

August 1, 2017 - John Nemeth

John Nemeth continues to be one of the hottest stars in the musical firmament, touring nationally and internationally with his Memphis band, taking the world by storm. He is currently nominated for a 2017 Blues Music Award in the category of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year. His newest album FEELIN' FREAKY is to be released in May 2017 on John's own Memphis Grease label.

August 8, 2017 - Anthony Gomes

Anthony Gomes has been creating virtuosic, burning blues since his recorded debut in 1998. 12 releases and numerous awards and accolades later, his latest album, Electric Field Holler, crackles with bare wire passion. Gomes sings and plays with integrity and deeply felt emotion oblivious to fortune and fashion. The resulting music is a blazing cathartic experience radiating therapeutic heat for body and soul.

August 15, 2017 - Coco Montoya

Montoya mixes his forceful, melodic guitar playing and passionate vocals with memorable songs, delivering the blues' hardest truths. He earned his status as a master guitarist and soul-powered vocalist through years of paying his dues as a sideman with Albert Collins (first as a drummer) and then with John Mayall's Bluesbreakers before launching his solo career in 1993. Montoya has released eight solo albums and played at clubs, concert halls and major festivals over the world.

August 22, 2017 - Ronnie Baker Brooks

Ronnie is an American Chicago blues and soul blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He was a respected club performer in Chicago, before recording three solo albums for Watchdog Records. The son of fellow Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks, he has played at many festivals throughout his career.

August 29, 2017 - Dennis Jones Band

Dennis's feet are firmly rooted in the past, yet his heart and soul are connected to the present. He is known for his sizzling hot guitar solos, smooth and soulful vocals and high-energy stage performances. He writes songs that create a unique and contemporary style of American rock and blues.

September 5, 2017 - Lone Star Revue with Mark Hummel and Anson Funderberg

The Golden State/Lone Star Revue is an all star, cross country melding of musicians from California-Mark Hummel (harp-blower, vocalist, bandleader and Grammy nominee), RW Gigsby (bassist), Texas' Anson Funderburgh (guitarist and Rockets bandleader) and Wes Starr (famed Austin drummer who has played with a who's who of Texas music royalty).