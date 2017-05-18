The Village at Squaw Valley Serves Up World Class Fun

Spring and Winter Duel at Squaw Valley in Placer County

Olympic Valley, CA- Sipping a frosty IPA, soaking up a few rays of the noonday sun as skiers briskly glide down the mountain carefully navigating every twist and turn is not the worst way you could spend an afternoon. In fact, it's just another spring day in The Village at Squaw Valley.

Following a once in a lifetime winter snow season, the eastern edge of Placer County's high country bristles indecisively as it vacillates between spring and winter. The battle of seasons is a remarkable experience, just be sure you dress in layers.

The Village at Squaw Valley is one of those closer than you think destinations that always leaves you wanting for more. For skiers, the draw is obvious and well known, offering up a terrific ski experience with convenient access to some of the best. One visit and you'll quickly understand its popularity and the reason the 1960 Winter Olympics were hosted here.

"Spring conditions at Squaw have skiing enthusiasts all wearing large grins."

Spring is Neophyte's Delight

For newcomers, spring is the perfect opportunity to give skiing a whirl. The less crowded and relaxed environment ensures a slower, no pressure pace and fun-filled experience.

While skiing is the definitive attraction here, there's plenty of fun reasons to visit for those who have never braved the icy slopes. Browse The Village Shops, relax with a bite to eat, a glass of wine or get warmed up by one the outdoor fire pits as you take in the scenery and do a little people watching.

We grabbed a cold pint and tossed some darts while chatting with the locals over at the hopping Auld Dubliner before enjoying some of their better than delicious Irish Beef Stew. The crowd was a mix of all ages in a convivial mood for a mid-week gathering. You can't help but join in the mix.

Certain shops and eateries may be closed or have limited hours during the off season, but there is still plenty to keep you entertained.

Accommodations

The Village at Squaw offers roomy, amenity-rich accommodations when it's time to refresh or retire for the day. During brief breaks, we happily settled in front of the fireplace's warm glow while peering out at the activity taking place on the mountain.

It's such a fun place to stay, we're already plotting a future adventure to the Village at Squaw with the entire family.

World Class Destination

The Village at Squaw Valley is a fantastic alpine destination that travelers from all around the globe seek out to experience and enjoy.

Lucky for us, Squaw Valley is just up the road and another reason to love all that Placer County offers in any season.

For an avalanche of great information including lodging and things to do, visit The Village at Squaw Valley