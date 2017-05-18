Hotel Azure in South Lake Tahoe Renovates in Stylish Comfort
South Lake Tahoe, CA - Stylish, spacious accommodations with a nice view of the snow-capped peaks surrounding Lake Tahoe is always a treat. Enjoying the South Shore comfortably and affordably makes it all a bit sweeter.
During a recent adventure to Lake Tahoe, we found comfortable, modern quarters at Hotel Azure (formerly Inn By the Lake).
Hotel Azure's modest exterior belies the extensive multi-million dollar renovations that make each guests stay one replete with modern and convenient creature comforts.
With nine types of guestrooms ranging from 250 square feet all the way up to an 1,150 2-bedroom suite, there's something for everyone.
Stylishly appointed and furnished guestrooms are ideally sized for both business and pleasure trips. Sparkling modern bathrooms and dressing areas are neatly tucked behind the living area for some added privacy.
For added convenience, our guestroom included a microwave and good size refrigerator, perfect for restaurant doggie bags and other travel warrior goodies.
A comfortable couch and ottoman offers up a nice touch, as you relax to gaze out through the towering Jeffrey Pines to absorb the alpenglow glistening across the snow covered peaks. Watching Lake Tahoe's sunrises and sunsets are a must during any visit.
The comfort of the plush bedding exceeded many hotels costing three times as much. Nothing beats a restful night's sleep when traveling.
The high quality of room renovations at Hotel Azure are reflective of something you might expect at much more expensive hotels and we were impressed by the value.
Meetings - Event Center
Hotel Azure's Event Center features 2,000 square feet of function space which can be split for breakouts. The event center can be used for group meetings, wedding, receptions, family reunions and retreats.
Services
Rejuvenate in the heated outdoor pool and hot tub under the pines or invigorate yourself with a quick workout at the small, but stylish fitness center. There's also an attractive games room to hang out and play air hockey, foosball or kick back to watch a movie on the large screen tv. Complimentary Wifi is also available for guests.
Dining Out
Breakfast - Bear Beach Café
Bear Beach Café serves up hearty portions, tasty food and friendly service. Oh yeah, there's also a terrific view of the lake just across the street. Casual dining with a view. Thumbs up.
MacDuff's Pub
English influenced, MacDuff's Pub is just a block from the hotel, you can quickly grab a bite and brew at this very friendly and character- filled place. Everyone seemed to know one another here giving it a great local neighborhood vibe. Good times!
Scusa Italian Ristorante
Scusa Italian Ristorante has rave reviews and a friend's suggestion took us to this highly rated traditional Italian restaurant. Delicious food, warmly-lit setting and service that went above and beyond. Enjoyable experience!
Location
Hotel Azure's location is a convenient hub for walks and travels along the South Shore or further exploration around Lake Tahoe. Some terrific dining and drink options are all within walking distance.
Hotel Azure, conveniently located on Lake Tahoe's South Shore delivers high quality lodging and services at an exceptional value. The modest exterior hides some beautifully done upscale renovations and Hotel Azure deserves a closer look on your next trip to South Lake Tahoe. We think you'll be pleasantly surprised.
Hotel Azure is located at 3300 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Phone: (800) 877-1466
For more hotel information, please visit Hotel Azure.
