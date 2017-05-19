Free Community Health Day this Saturday

Grass Valley, CA- Chapa-De Indian Health will host Community Health Day this Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Grass Valley Health Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Event sponsors include California Health & Wellness and River City Medical Group. All attendees will be able to take advantage of FREE health screenings, fun activities and giveaways.

Giveaways Include: Three Fitbit 2 Charge Wristbands and $350 Grocery Store Gift Card!

Chapa-De staff will be conducting free services for children and adults that include:

* Dental Screenings & Fluoride Varnish Treatments

* Diabetes Risk Assessments & Blood Sugar (A1C) Screening

* Tips for Healthy Living

* Cholesterol & Blood Pressure Screenings

* Vision & Hearing Screenings



Chapa-De believes that all members of the Auburn community and surrounding areas should have access to medical services and Community Health Day serves as one pathway to receiving premier and affordable healthcare.



Chapa-De healthcare professionals will be on site to speak with visitors about services available at Chapa-De. Chapa-De is open to all patients and accepts low-income and limited income households.



For more information about Chapa-De Indian Health, please visit: http://chapa-de.org/ or call (530) 887-2800



For more information about Community Health Day, Please visit: http://chapa-de.org/auburn-events/dont-miss-health-day/

Saturday, May 20, 2017

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Grass Valley Health Center

1350 East Main Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945