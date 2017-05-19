Roseville, Rocklin Gear Up for Hot Weekend of Events
Roseville, CA - The heat is on in Roseville and Rocklin. The mercury is forecasted to push into the 90's this weekend and it looks like summer weather is finally arriving with plenty of sunshine.
If you'll be sticking around for the heat, there's lots to do for kids and adults. Free movies, free concerts to premium events include wine and dine events in Folsom, a Home Show in Auburn to Mulch Madness in Roseville. There's something for everyone!
If you're looking to escape the heat, check out our California Travel Ideas and Explore Local links below. Happy Weekend!
Roseville & Rocklin Regional Events Calendar
Friday
5/19/2017 - Roseville Area Chamber Luncheon
5/19/2017 - California Travel Ideas
5/19/2017 - Explore Local
5/19/2017 - Local Concert Schedules
5/19/2017 - Grief, Crisis, & Trauma Training
5/19/2017 - Tennis Tournament in Roseville
5/19/2017 - Celebrity Waiter Luncheon
5/19/2017 - Benefit Art Show for Sean
5/19/2017 - Maidu Museum Campfire
5/19/2017 - FREE Movie in Roseville
5/19/2017 - Auburn Home Show
5/19/2017 - Playing at the Movies Tonight!
5/20/2017 - Understanding Grief
5/20/2017 - Mulch Mayhem Returns
5/20/2017 - Midtown Farmers Market
5/20/2017 - FREE Downtown Roseville Concert
5/20/2017 - Chillin' & Grillin' in Auburn
5/20/2017 - Car Show in Loomis
5/20/2017 - Food Truck Cinema Roseville
5/20/2017 - Pickleball at McBean Park
5/20/2017 - Hangtown Motocross Classic
5/20/2017 - Folsom's Run With Nature
5/20/2017 - Wine and Food: Rocks & Rhones
5/21/2017 - Wine & Dine
California Travel Fun & Adventure Links
Placer County Travel Destinations
California Travel Adventures
Local Concerts & Entertainment Schedules
For more events or to add your own, check out our community calendar.
Placer County News HeadlinesCorey Harper Releases New Video, Ready for BottleRock Napa ValleyHailing from Portland, 21-year-old singer/songwriter Corey Harper premieres the music video for his new track "Favorite Part of Loving You" on Relix
Free Community Health Day this SaturdayGrass Valley, CA- Chapa-De Indian Health will host Community Health Day this Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Grass Valley Health Center
9 Great Songs that JamRoseville, Ca - We love the weekend and a good musical jam. This week our music staff fires up a playlist of songs that are a bit longer than the average corporate crafted pop ditty.
Hotel Azure in South Lake Tahoe Renovates for Stylish ComfortSouth Lake Tahoe, CA - During a recent adventure to Lake Tahoe, we found comfortable, modern quarters at Hotel Azure (formerly Inn By the Lake).
The Village at Squaw Valley Serves Up World Class FunOlympic Valley, CA- Squaw Valley is just up the road and another reason to love all that Placer County offers in any season.
Placer Veterans Stand Down Event in RosevilleROSEVILLE - Placer Veterans Stand Down, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help the Veteran population, is gearing up for its annual event May 23-25 at the Placer County Fairgrounds
Bluesdays Free Concert Series at The Village at Squaw ValleyOlympic Valley, Calif. - The Village at Squaw Valley is upping the ante of its ever-popular Bluesdays summer event series with a lineup of highly acclaimed musicians, from former B.B. King
Roseville, Rocklin Robbery Suspect PhotoRoseville, CA- Roseville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a serial convenience store robber.
Sierra College Patrons Fundraising Efforts UpdateRocklin, CA - The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, recently announced that the gross income from their fall fundraiser
Roseville Flash Crime Report (5.17.17)Roseville, CA- Roseville police activity log digest summary update for the period of May 8- 15, 2017.
Stand Up Placer receives $20K GrantRoseville, CA - Stand Up Placer was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from Placer Community Foundation to update the agency's security systems
