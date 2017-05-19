Roseville, Rocklin Gear Up for Hot Weekend of Events

Roseville, CA - The heat is on in Roseville and Rocklin. The mercury is forecasted to push into the 90's this weekend and it looks like summer weather is finally arriving with plenty of sunshine.

If you'll be sticking around for the heat, there's lots to do for kids and adults. Free movies, free concerts to premium events include wine and dine events in Folsom, a Home Show in Auburn to Mulch Madness in Roseville. There's something for everyone!

If you're looking to escape the heat, check out our California Travel Ideas and Explore Local links below. Happy Weekend!

Roseville & Rocklin Regional Events Calendar