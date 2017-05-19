Corey Harper Releases New Video, Ready for BottleRock Napa Valley

Corey Harper to play BottleRock Napa Valley

Hailing from Portland, 21-year-old singer/songwriter Corey Harper premieres the music video for his new track "Favorite Part of Loving You" on Relix. The video follows Harper through his songwriting process of crafting a song about the idea of moving on and looking back on a time with fondness instead of bitterness.

Harper has crafted his own distinct style from the influences of his childhood. His parents raised him on a steady diet of 60s/70s rock and soul music as well as some of the great new singer / songwriters. He cites artists such as John Mayer, Ben Howard, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bob Dylan, and B.B. King as major influences.

"The song re-paints the darker canvas of an era in my life with brighter colors to look back on, and carry through into a new one", - Corey Harper

Corey studied music and literature history classes in Eugene, Oregon shortly before dropping out to pursue his career in music in Los Angeles, California. Settling in Venice Beach - an epicenter for artists, surfers and poets alike - Corey tapped into the inspiration around him to not only create his upcoming debut EP but also a collective called Winston House. In many ways, Winston House began as just a house. But over the past few years, talented people from all over the world have come through to hang out and create together. By creating and being an integral part of this community of dreamers and artists, Corey was able to hit the road with his music opening up for American soul musician Allen Stone as well as Justin Bieber. The latter asked Corey to open for him on the Purpose Tour's Pacific Northwest dates after seeing him play at Winston House in Venice, CA.

Corey Harper Tour Dates

May 24 Portland @ Mississippi Studios

May 26 Gorge, WA @ Sasquatch Festival

May 27 Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

May 31 Atlanta, GA @ Tour de Fat Festival

June 1 Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's

June 2 Lexington, KY @ The Burl

June 4 Charleston, SC @ The Pour House

June 6 St Petersburg, FL @ Tour de Fat Festival

June 8 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

June 9 Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

June 10 Dallas, TX @ The Rustic

June 11 New Orleans, LA @ Tour de Fat Festival

Sept 8 Dana Pt., CA @ Ohana Festival