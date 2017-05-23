Roseville Gas Prices Jump Higher before Memorial Day Weekend Travel
Roseville, CA - Roseville area gas prices have jumped this past week pushing prices at the low prices leaders near the $2.70 per gallon mark. The increase hits consumers just prior to the busy Memorial Day Weekend travel holiday. Here's the latest on where to find the best gas prices in Roseville before filling up.
Sacramento, CA, May 22- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 12.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.99/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.35/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 30.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 7.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 6.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on May 22 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.69/g in 2016, $3.52/g in 2015, $4.05/g in 2014, $4.00/g in 2013 and $4.26/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.99/g, up 12.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.
Modesto- $2.95/g, up 12.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.
Oakland- $3.13/g, up 11.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.
"Due to a $3 per barrel surge in crude oil prices in the last week, gasoline prices have been moving higher across a good portion of the U.S.," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Optimism surrounding a likely deal to renew OPEC's production cuts is pushing oil prices higher, but also the possibility that non-OPEC countries may join in has led to a dramatic turnaround in oil prices recently, with WTI crude oil climbing back over $50 per barrel for the first time since late April. The timing is impeccable for OPEC- tighten the market as summer driving season hits? Of course, but if global oil inventories don't soon reflect the lower output it will eventually mean more struggles for oil down the road, so we're staying tuned," DeHaan added.
