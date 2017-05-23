Job Fair at Thunder Valley Casino

Thunder Valley Casino Resort Job Fair Seeks To Fill 50 Positions With On-The-Spot Interviews

Lincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 new employees at its Job Fair on Tuesday, May 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Positions include housekeepers, janitorial porters, dishwashers and more.

"This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in getting their foot in the door of the hospitality industry," said Debi Fetzner, Vice President of Human Resources. "We're ramping up for the summer season and preparing for our Hotel expansion and look forward to hiring qualified candidates on-the-spot."

Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, and vacation. All Thunder Valley employees enjoy free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, leadership development training, opportunity to advance, free health and wellness counseling, reward incentives, and discounts at Thunder Valley including 30% off at the Spa and Gift Shop, 10% off at restaurants and discounts for select concerts.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a drug and background check in order to work at Thunder Valley. To work as a beverage server or bartender, candidates must be at least 21 years of age.

All candidates must be able to work weekends and holidays. Please apply online at www.thundervalleyresort.com/careers before attending the job fair.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort Job Fair

Tuesday, May 23

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Employment Center

1200 Athens Avenue

Lincoln, CA 95648