Job Fair at Thunder Valley Casino
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Job Fair Seeks To Fill 50 Positions With On-The-Spot Interviews
Lincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 new employees at its Job Fair on Tuesday, May 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Positions include housekeepers, janitorial porters, dishwashers and more.
"This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in getting their foot in the door of the hospitality industry," said Debi Fetzner, Vice President of Human Resources. "We're ramping up for the summer season and preparing for our Hotel expansion and look forward to hiring qualified candidates on-the-spot."
Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, and vacation. All Thunder Valley employees enjoy free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, leadership development training, opportunity to advance, free health and wellness counseling, reward incentives, and discounts at Thunder Valley including 30% off at the Spa and Gift Shop, 10% off at restaurants and discounts for select concerts.
Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a drug and background check in order to work at Thunder Valley. To work as a beverage server or bartender, candidates must be at least 21 years of age.
All candidates must be able to work weekends and holidays. Please apply online at www.thundervalleyresort.com/careers before attending the job fair.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Job Fair
Tuesday, May 23
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Employment Center
1200 Athens Avenue
Lincoln, CA 95648
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesJob Fair at Thunder Valley CasinoLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 50 new employees at its Job Fair on Tuesday, May 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Roseville Gas Prices Jump Higher before Memorial Day Weekend TravelRoseville, CA - Roseville area gas prices have jumped this past week pushing prices at the low prices leaders near the $2.70 per gallon mark
WJU Names New Jake McKinley as Baseball CoachROCKLIN, Calif. - Jake McKinley, who spent the last four years as a head baseball coach at Menlo College, has been named the William Jessup baseball head coach.
13 Tips to Help Prevent Skin CancerAuburn - Protecting your skin from the harmful rays of the sun is a simple way to help prevent the development of skin cancer.
PCWA Awards $70,000 in GrantsAUBURN, Calif. - The Placer County Water (PCWA) Agency Board of Directors awarded five grants totaling $70,345 to local public water purveyors...
Corey Harper Releases New Video, Ready for BottleRock Napa ValleyHailing from Portland, 21-year-old singer/songwriter Corey Harper premieres the music video for his new track "Favorite Part of Loving You" on Relix
Roseville, Rocklin Gear Up for Hot Weekend of EventsRoseville, CA - The heat is on in Roseville and Rocklin. The mercury is forecasted to push into the 90's this weekend and it looks like summer weather is finally arriving with plenty of sunshine.
9 Great Songs that JamRoseville, Ca - We love the weekend and a good musical jam. This week our music staff fires up a playlist of songs that are a bit longer than the average corporate crafted pop ditty.
Hotel Azure in South Lake Tahoe Renovates for Stylish ComfortSouth Lake Tahoe, CA - During a recent adventure to Lake Tahoe, we found comfortable, modern quarters at Hotel Azure (formerly Inn By the Lake).
The Village at Squaw Valley Serves Up World Class FunOlympic Valley, CA- Squaw Valley is just up the road and another reason to love all that Placer County offers in any season.
Placer Veterans Stand Down Event in RosevilleROSEVILLE - Placer Veterans Stand Down, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help the Veteran population, is gearing up for its annual event May 23-25 at the Placer County Fairgrounds
Bluesdays Free Concert Series at The Village at Squaw ValleyOlympic Valley, Calif. - The Village at Squaw Valley is upping the ante of its ever-popular Bluesdays summer event series with a lineup of highly acclaimed musicians, from former B.B. King
NEWS: In Case You Missed It