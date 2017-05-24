Hyatt Carmel Highlands, Extraordinary on the California Coast

Hyatt Carmel Highlands Celebrates 100 Years

Carmel Highlands, CA - When ascribing superlatives to the California coast, adjectives effortlessly flood one's mind with extraordinary consistently bubbling to the surface.

When your never ending quest for adventure has you in search of an extraordinary place to take it all in, Hyatt Carmel Highlands rises above the California coast just as it has for the previous 100 years. This century's long sentinel celebrates the year and looks to the future while standing guard at the gateway to all the grandeur that is Big Sur. This is a special place.

A Couple's Paradise

The Hyatt Carmel Highlands gently surrounds you in the region's natural beauty while just steps from partaking in some of the finer things in life. Whether you prefer an active getaway or a laid back vacation, this place is adept at delivering both.

During our trip, cooler than expected temps along with misty sprays of fog gently embraced the coastline, the tone was set for a vacation of the more relaxing variety. The perfect antidote for a busy or hectic time in your life, be prepared to decompress.

Our residence gazed out above the craggy shores just a touch south of Point Lobos with expansive views of the surrounding terrain. Ceiling to floor windows offered up fantastic and private views from morning to night. Although the fog settled in for most of our stay, the views were no less impressive as we continuously stoked the fire and enjoyed its warmth with engaging conversation, a smooth glass of Cabernet and one heck of an amazing view. Early morning skies cleared for a spell and we were treated to majestic views of the coast and the boundless energy of the tides. Wow!

Dining- California Market at Pacific's Edge

Sitting perched on the edge of the roaring California coast sampling amazing foods and fantastic wines is a fine place to be. Yeah, it's pretty freaking awesome. The California Market at Pacific's Edge is one of those iconic and romantic destinations that should be on every couple's "must visit" list. Enjoy a true California dining experience that focuses on locally sourced organic, locally grown and raised ingredients.

My top picks were a tossup between the octopus with heirloom cauliflower, romesco, pickled mustard seeds or the yellowfin tuna tartar with avocado, chilled potato yuzu puree, popped amaranth and lime aioli. Sue's top pick went to the short ribs with butternut squash risotto, wild mushrooms and stout glazed vegetables.

Everything we sampled was incredibly tasty. The beet salad , baby heirloom variations with smoked cashew ricotta, quinoa, avocado, grapes, and shallot vinaigrette is our surprise pick. This changed our ideas of what a beet salad can be. Delicious!

Morning or evening, the California Market at Pacific's Edge serves up a scrumptious dining experience in a gorgeous setting. Time your dinner for a sunset and be sure to make reservations as the restaurant fills quickly.

Pool, Spa & Firepits

Heated to a comfortable 82 degrees year round, the Hyatt Carmel Highlands pool area is an ideal spot to chill out and take a break during the day. Need a little more unwinding? Head over to one of the spas to relax and warm up with the ocean as your backdrop.

Take your fire pit experience to the next level. Scattered around the property, grab a seat, stoke the fire and if you're hungry, look at the posted menu and pick up the phone to order fireside delivery. Yes, this does mean you are spoiled!

Events & Meetings

As we headed for dinner, we couldn't help but notice a joyous wedding celebration taking place below. Sue and I instantly looked at each other in that non-verbal telepathy type communication that married folks sometimes have, knowing this would be the perfect place to renew our vows. Stay tuned.

An extraordinary setting for catered events, the Hyatt has approximately 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for a variety of events. We can imagine future brides aglow upon setting their sights for the first time at this location. It is awe-inspiring.

Visiting Hyatt Carmel Highlands

On your next search for breathtaking views of the California coast, a luxury dining experience, an ultra-romantic getaway or a weekend of being spoiled, the Hyatt Carmel Highlands is one of those destinations worthy of the best. Simply, extraordinary!

Hyatt Carmel Highlands

120 Highlands Drive

Carmel, California, USA, 93923

Tel: +1 831 620 1234

https://highlandsinn.hyatt.com/