Falls Event Center in Roseville to Host Align Capital Region Orientation

(Roseville, CA) Launched earlier this year, Align Capital Region (ACR) brings together people, programs, and resources to achieve greater outcomes in education, workforce development, and community vitality in the eight county capital region (Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba). On May 31st, Align Capital Region is hosting an orientation from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Falls Event Center located at 240 Conference Center Dr. in Roseville. The community is invited to learn about Align Capital Region and hear about how it provides the structure and process to support the advancement of regional outcomes. "There are a lot of organizations working on similar goals or tackling similar problems-Align Capital Region brings together these organizations to begin the process of talking together and aligning resources in ways that help them accomplish more together than they can alone," said Brian Bedford, CEO of Align Capital Region. For more information about Align Capital Region, along with dates of future orientations around the Capital region, please visit www.aligncap.org .

