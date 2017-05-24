Oak Creek BMX Track in Roseville Receiving an Upgrade

Number One BMX Track Builder in the Nation Works his Magic in Roseville

Roseville, CA - Oak Creek BMX is currently undergoing a major track rebuild that was primarily funded by a $10,000 capital improvement grant from Placer Valley Tourism (PVT). The last track rebuild took place back in 2011 and with the recent rain and normal wear and tear this type of track experiences a rebuild was necessary in order for Oak Creek to stay competitive.



Since 1985 Oak Creek BMX has been making dreams come true for riders young and old, all which has been made possible because of the dedication of track owners and operators, Bruce and Linda Minton. Their BMX facility has continually been ranked the No. 1 track in Northern California.

As a consistent partner to PVT, Oak Creek BMX brings in weekly events as well as several major events throughout the year and this track rebuild will put them back on the USA BMX map and in contention to host a national event in the near future.

USA BMX rider and Oak Creek BMX spokesperson Kent Elliot explained that they have Billy Allen heading up the rebuild who is nationally known as the best in the track rebuild business. "Billy wants the top BMX Olympians to be able to come back to Roseville and hit the rack at nearly 40 mph at a national event very soon," stated Kent. "His goal was to have the track ready for that event when it comes and so far that is exactly what is unfolding."

"We have a great group of volunteers who are helping finish this out and we fully expect to be back to operating and racing this Saturday night," added Kent. "Thank you to everyone at PVT for helping put Roseville back on the map with a national caliber BMX track!"

Oak Creek BMX is located at 648 Riverside Ave in Roseville. Come check out the races and the beautiful newly rebuilt track this weekend! Races are tentatively scheduled to start at 5 p.m.