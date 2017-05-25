Silversun Pickups Summer Tour with Third Eye Blind

Silversun Pickups to follow up BottleRock with "Summer Gods" Tour with Third Eye Blind

This summer, Silversun Pickups will embark on a 30-date amphitheater tour opening for Third Eye Blind. The "Summer Gods" Tour celebrates Third Eye Blind's 20th anniversary, and kicks off on Friday, June 9 in Miami, FL with stops including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New Orleans. Dates below and tickets are now on sale here.

Silversun Pickups fourth studio album, Better Nature, which Entertainment Weekly called "...worth the wait," was released on September 25th, 2015 via the band's own New Machine Recordings. Produced by Jacknife Lee (U2, Two Door Cinema Club, Crystal Castles) and mixed by GRAMMY winner Alan Moulder (My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails, Royal Blood), Better Nature is a revelatory manifestation of a band entirely in touch with the muse and each other. Hailed for their inimitable merging of ethereal melodies and pure sonic force, Silversun Pickups are among the most dynamic and creative rock bands of the modern era. From the indie rock opening salvo of 2005's Pikul EP to 2012's far-reaching Neck of the Woods, each successive release has seen the Silver Lake-based band boldly venture into uncharted terrain, bravely pushing their imagination and ability toward new and surprising summits. Their 2009 album Swoon featured the Billboard Hot 100 hit "Panic Switch" and earned the group a nomination for Best New Artist at the GRAMMYs that year. Better Nature marks the debut release from Silversun Pickups' own New Machine Recordings. The label - which takes its name from the Pikul favorite, "...All The Go Inbetweens" - allows the ever-autonomous band to fully determine its own course without any interference.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS TOUR DATES

Tickets at http://silversunpickups.com/tour/

"SUMMER GODS" DATES WITH THIRD EYE BLIND

Fri, Jun 09 Miami, FL- Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

Sat, Jun 10 Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park

Sun, Jun 11 Jacksonville, FL- TBD

Tue, Jun 13 New Orleans, LA- Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Thu, Jun 15 Nashville, TN- Ascend Amphitheater

Fri, Jun 16 Charlotte, NC- Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat, Jun 17 Raleigh, NC- Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun, Jun 18 Baltimore, MD- TBD

Wed, Jun 21 Boston, MA- Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Fri, Jun 23 Holmdel, NJ- PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat, Jun 24 Wantagh, NY- Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Sun, Jun 25 Philadelphia, PA- Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

Wed, Jun 28 Toronto, ON- TD Echo Beach

Thu, Jun 29 Darien Center, NY- Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Fri, Jun 30 Syracuse, NY- Lakeview Amphitheater

Sat, Jul 01 Saratoga Springs, NY- Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun, Jul 02 Wallingford, CT- Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Thu, Jul 06 Chicago, IL- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fri, Jul 07 Detroit, MI- DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sat, Jul 08 Cleveland, OH- Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sun, Jul 09 Indianapolis, IN- Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Tues, Jul 11 St. Louis, MO- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed, Jul 12 Rogers, Arkansas- Walmart AMP

Fri, Jul 14 Houston, TX- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat, Jul 15 Dallas, TX- Starplex Pavilion

Tue, Jul 18 Phoenix, AZ- Comerica Theatre

Thu, Jul 20 Los Angeles, CA- Greek Theatre

Fri, Jul 21 San Diego, CA- Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat, Jul 22 Las Vegas, NV- The Joint at Hard Rock

Sun, Jul 23 Berkeley, CA- Greek Theatre