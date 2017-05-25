Yellow Pages |   News Updates |   Events Calendar |   Movie Times | Recycling
Hyatt Carmel Highlands, Extraordinary on the California Coast

Silversun Pickups Summer Tour with Third Eye Blind

Press Release / Thursday, May 25, 2017


Silversun Pickups to follow up BottleRock with "Summer Gods" Tour with Third Eye Blind

This summer, Silversun Pickups will embark on a 30-date amphitheater tour opening for Third Eye Blind. The "Summer Gods" Tour celebrates Third Eye Blind's 20th anniversary, and kicks off on Friday, June 9 in Miami, FL with stops including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New Orleans. Dates below and tickets are now on sale here.

Silversun Pickups fourth studio album, Better Nature, which Entertainment Weekly called "...worth the wait," was released on September 25th, 2015 via the band's own New Machine Recordings. Produced by Jacknife Lee (U2, Two Door Cinema Club, Crystal Castles) and mixed by GRAMMY winner Alan Moulder (My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails, Royal Blood), Better Nature is a revelatory manifestation of a band entirely in touch with the muse and each other. Hailed for their inimitable merging of ethereal melodies and pure sonic force, Silversun Pickups are among the most dynamic and creative rock bands of the modern era. From the indie rock opening salvo of 2005's Pikul EP to 2012's far-reaching Neck of the Woods, each successive release has seen the Silver Lake-based band boldly venture into uncharted terrain, bravely pushing their imagination and ability toward new and surprising summits. Their 2009 album Swoon featured the Billboard Hot 100 hit "Panic Switch" and earned the group a nomination for Best New Artist at the GRAMMYs that year. Better Nature marks the debut release from Silversun Pickups' own New Machine Recordings. The label - which takes its name from the Pikul favorite, "...All The Go Inbetweens" - allows the ever-autonomous band to fully determine its own course without any interference.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS TOUR DATES

Tickets at http://silversunpickups.com/tour/

"SUMMER GODS" DATES WITH THIRD EYE BLIND

Fri, Jun 09           Miami, FL- Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
Sat, Jun 10          Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park
Sun, Jun 11         Jacksonville, FL- TBD
Tue, Jun 13          New Orleans, LA- Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Thu, Jun 15          Nashville, TN- Ascend Amphitheater
Fri, Jun 16            Charlotte, NC- Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat, Jun 17           Raleigh, NC- Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun, Jun 18          Baltimore, MD- TBD
Wed, Jun 21         Boston, MA- Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Fri, Jun 23            Holmdel, NJ- PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat, Jun 24           Wantagh, NY- Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Sun, Jun 25          Philadelphia, PA- Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
Wed, Jun 28        Toronto, ON- TD Echo Beach
Thu, Jun 29          Darien Center, NY- Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Fri, Jun 30             Syracuse, NY- Lakeview Amphitheater
Sat, Jul 01             Saratoga Springs, NY- Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun, Jul 02            Wallingford, CT- Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Thu, Jul 06            Chicago, IL- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fri, Jul 07              Detroit, MI- DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sat, Jul 08             Cleveland, OH- Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sun, Jul 09            Indianapolis, IN- Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Tues, Jul 11          St. Louis, MO- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed, Jul 12          Rogers, Arkansas- Walmart AMP
Fri, Jul 14              Houston, TX- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat, Jul 15             Dallas, TX- Starplex Pavilion
Tue, Jul 18            Phoenix, AZ- Comerica Theatre
Thu, Jul 20            Los Angeles, CA- Greek Theatre
Fri, Jul 21              San Diego, CA- Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sat, Jul 22             Las Vegas, NV- The Joint at Hard Rock
Sun, Jul 23            Berkeley, CA- Greek Theatre





