Sports Stars Join Rocklin Golf Fundraiser at Whitney Oaks

19 Oakland Raiders Greats Join Golf Fundraiser to Research Teen Athlete Brain Injuries

Hall of Famer Willie Brown, Jim Plunkett, Daryle Lamonica, Charles Woodson, Phil Villapiano, Rod Martin and several more Oakland Raiders headline a dazzling field of sports stars for the first Game Changer Celebrity Golf Classic, June 16-17 at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin, Calif. Proceeds will fund the first-ever scientific research of catastrophic brain injury among adolescent football players.

"Every fivesome will be captained by a celebrity, so every golfer will play with one of these sports stars," said Tournament Director Dave Maronic. "Entry and sponsorship fees are 100 percent tax-deductible because expenses are covered by our title sponsor, Sutter Health. We have no overhead, and organizers are all volunteers. Every dime will go to our charities."

Maronic is the father of Toran Maronic, a standout football/lacrosse athlete at Bear River High School in Grass Valley who a suffered traumatic brain injury last June during a 7-on-7 football scrimmage. Toran has since made a miraculous recovery and is awaiting clearance to play lacrosse. His was the first case consented into the scientific research now being conducted by Dr. Robert C. Cantu of Boston and teams of researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, Md., and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

"The Maronics are an amazing family," said Terry O'Neil, Founder/CEO of Practice Like Pros, a collaborator in the scientific research. "Toran has become an inspirational speaker with a dramatic story to tell. He and his mother, Cortney, visit boys around the country who have suffered serious brain injury. And his father, Dave, is determined to pay back the support shown during Toran's crisis."

The Maronics' newly formed foundation, T3 Charities, is presenting sponsor of the golf event, along with Practice Like Pros and the 21 Strong Foundation of The Woodlands in Houston.

To participate in the Game Changer Celebrity Golf Classic as a player or sponsor, go to www.t3charities.events/golf-event.html or call Dave Maronic at 510-693-9566 or e-mail him at toranmaronic@aol.com. Exclusive features for participants include:

* Every entrant golfs with a sports celebrity

* $100 swag bag

* Pairings party with Charles Woodson Wines

* Free food and drinks at event

* Awards party with steak dinner

* Raffle prizes and memorabilia auction

* Autographs and pictures with NFL and other sports greats



Here are the Raiders playing in the tournament:



* Charles Woodson, DB, 4xAll-Pro, 9xPro Bowl, Super Bowl champion, Heisman Trophy winner

* Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland Raiders, 2xSuper Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, Heisman Trophy winner

* Willie Brown, CB, 3xAll-AFL, 2xAll-Pro, 4xPro Bowl, AFL champion, 3xSuper Bowl champion, Pro Football Hall of Fame

* Daryle Lamonica, QB, 2xPro Bowl, 3xAFL champion, 2xAFL MVP

* Phil Villapiano, LB, 4xPro Bowl, Super Bowl champion

* Ted Kwalick, TE, All-Pro, 3xPro Bowl, Super Bowl champion

* Raymond Chester, TE, 4xPro Bowl, Super Bowl champion

* Rod Martin, LB, Oakland Raiders, 2xPro Bowl, 2xSuper Bowl champion

* Jeff Barnes, LB, 2xSuper Bowl champion

* Michael Bennett, RB, Pro Bowl

* Ron Fellows, DB, 1981-88

* Mervyn Fernandez, WR, 1987-92

* Lincoln Kennedy, OT, 2xAll-Pro, 3xPro Bowl

* Napoleon McCallum, RB, 1986-94

* Bob Moore, TE, 1971-75

* Vance Mueller, RB, 1986-91

* Mike Siani, WR, Super Bowl champion

* Art Thoms, DE, 1965-71

* Teddy Atlas III, Oakland Raiders' current Scouting Coordinator



In addition, there are several other NFL greats and other sports stars playing, including:



* Ottis Anderson, RB, St. L. Cardinals, N.Y. Giants, All-Pro, 2xPro Bowl, 2xSuper Bowl champion

* Lance Briggs, LB, Chicago Bears, All-Pro, 7xPro Bowl

* Dan Bunz, LB, San Francisco 49ers, 2xSuper Bowl champion

* Glenn Cadrez, LB, Denver Broncos, 2xSuper Bowl champion

* Mark Collins, DB, New York Giants, 2xSuper Bowl champion

* Conrad Dobler, OL, St. Louis Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, 3xPro Bowl

* Loreto Garza, World Boxing Champion

* Dwight Hicks, FS, San Francisco 49ers, 2xAll-Pro, 4xPro Bowl, 2xSuper Bowl champion

* Derek Kennard, OL, Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl champion

* Tony "The Tiger" Lopez, 3xWorld Boxing Champion

* Leonard Marshall, DE, New York Giants, 2xPro Bowl, 2xSuper Bowl champion

* Jonathan Ogden, OT, Baltimore Ravens, 4xAll-Pro, 11xPro Bowl, Super Bowl champion, Pro Football Hall of Fame

* Harold Pressley, F, Villanova University, Sacramento Kings, NCAA champion

* Gerald Riggs, RB, Atlanta Falcons, 2xAll-Pro, 3xPro Bowl, Super Bowl champion

* Willie Roaf, OT, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, 6xAll-Pro, 11xPro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame

* Del Rodgers, RB/KR, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl champion

* Greg Vaughn, OF/DH, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, 4xAll-Star

* Charlie Weaver, LB, Detroit Lions

* Eric Wright, CB, San Francisco 49ers, 2xAll-Pro, 2xPro Bowl, 4xSuper Bowl champion



Sutter Health is an integrated network of physician, employee and volunteer pioneers - more than 60,000 people strong. Rooted in Sutter Health's not-for-profit mission, these team members partner to deliver exceptional care that feels personal. Sutter pioneers adopt new technologies, make novel discoveries and embrace creative thinking to help patients and communities achieve their best health. For more information about the Sutter network, visit www.sutterhealth.org.



T3 Charities is a foundation dedicated to helping local families in need. See www.T3charities.events.



21 Strong Foundation was formed after a November, 2016, traumatic brain injury suffered by a player at The Woodlands, Tx., High School. It provides direct assistance nationwide to families afflicted by such tragedies. See www.21strongfoundation.org.



Practice Like Pros is a national movement to reduce needless injury in high school football, endorsed by Mike Ditka, Archie Manning, Tony Dorsett, Ronnie Lott, Warren Moon, Anthony Munoz and dozens of other progressive minds from football and medical science. See www.practicelikepros.com.