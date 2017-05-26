San Juan Water District Receives Excellence in Financial Reporting Award

Placer County News Headlines

Rocklin, CA --USA Fastpitch is coming to Roseville, Lincoln and Rocklin June 2-4 for three days of softball competition.Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville's proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 is available for reviewGranite Bay, Calif. - The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the San Juan Water DistrictHall of Famer Willie Brown, Jim Plunkett, Daryle Lamonica, Charles Woodson, Phil Villapiano, Rod Martin and several more Oakland Raiders headline a dazzling fieldFollowing their upcoming BottleRock Napa Valley performance, this summer, Silversun Pickups will embark on a 30-date amphitheater tour opening for Third Eye Blind. The "Summer Gods" Tour celebrates Third Eye Blind's 20th anniversaryCarmel Valley, California - The "granddaddy" of the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District, Garland Ranch is a fine elder statesman of parks.Roseville, Calif. - With rising temperatures and fire season upon us, city leaders in Roseville have proposed drastic staffing cuts to the Roseville Fire DepartmentRoseville, CA - Oak Creek BMX is currently undergoing a major track rebuild that was primarily funded by a $10,000 capital improvement grant from Placer Valley Tourism(Roseville, CA) Launched earlier this year, Align Capital Region (ACR) brings together people, programs, and resources to achieve greater outcomes in education, workforce development, and community vitalityCarmel Highlands, CA - Hyatt Carmel Highlands, a century's long sentinel celebrates this year and looks to the future while standing guard at the gateway to all the grandeur that is Big Sur.Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about one of the causes of low inventory of homes on the market and how interest rates are encouraging owners to stay in their home longerRoseville, CA - Roseville area gas prices have jumped this past week pushing prices at the low prices leaders near the $2.70 per gallon mark