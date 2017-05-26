City of Roseville's $507 Million Proposed Operating Budget

Roseville proposed FY 2017-18 City budget now available

Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville's proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 is available for review. The $507 million proposed citywide budget includes the City's General Fund departments, Roseville Electric Utility, Water Utility, Wastewater Utility and Solid Waste Utility.

The Council will hold its next budget hearings June 6, before it takes final action at its June 21 City Council meeting.

The General Fund portion is $137 million. The General Fund, which receives approximately 60 percent of its revenue from a portion of sales and property taxes collected in the city, funds services including public safety, public works, parks, recreation, and libraries.