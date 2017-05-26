City of Roseville's $507 Million Proposed Operating Budget
Roseville proposed FY 2017-18 City budget now available
Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville's proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 is available for review. The $507 million proposed citywide budget includes the City's General Fund departments, Roseville Electric Utility, Water Utility, Wastewater Utility and Solid Waste Utility.
The Council will hold its next budget hearings June 6, before it takes final action at its June 21 City Council meeting.
The General Fund portion is $137 million. The General Fund, which receives approximately 60 percent of its revenue from a portion of sales and property taxes collected in the city, funds services including public safety, public works, parks, recreation, and libraries.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesUSA Fastpitch Competition in South Placer County this JuneRocklin, CA --USA Fastpitch is coming to Roseville, Lincoln and Rocklin June 2-4 for three days of softball competition.
City of Roseville's $507 Million Proposed Operating BudgetRoseville, CA- The City of Roseville's proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 is available for review
San Juan Water District Receives Excellence in Financial Reporting AwardGranite Bay, Calif. - The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the San Juan Water District
Sports Stars Join Rocklin Golf Fundraiser at Whitney OaksHall of Famer Willie Brown, Jim Plunkett, Daryle Lamonica, Charles Woodson, Phil Villapiano, Rod Martin and several more Oakland Raiders headline a dazzling field
Silversun Pickups Summer Tour with Third Eye BlindFollowing their upcoming BottleRock Napa Valley performance, this summer, Silversun Pickups will embark on a 30-date amphitheater tour opening for Third Eye Blind. The "Summer Gods" Tour celebrates Third Eye Blind's 20th anniversary
Garland Ranch Regional Park: Tranquility in Monterey CountyCarmel Valley, California - The "granddaddy" of the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District, Garland Ranch is a fine elder statesman of parks.
Roseville Firefighters Union Blast City's Proposed Staffing CutsRoseville, Calif. - With rising temperatures and fire season upon us, city leaders in Roseville have proposed drastic staffing cuts to the Roseville Fire Department
Oak Creek BMX Track in Roseville Receiving an UpgradeRoseville, CA - Oak Creek BMX is currently undergoing a major track rebuild that was primarily funded by a $10,000 capital improvement grant from Placer Valley Tourism
Falls Event Center in Roseville to Host Align Capital Region Orientation(Roseville, CA) Launched earlier this year, Align Capital Region (ACR) brings together people, programs, and resources to achieve greater outcomes in education, workforce development, and community vitality
Hyatt Carmel Highlands, Extraordinary on the California CoastCarmel Highlands, CA - Hyatt Carmel Highlands, a century's long sentinel celebrates this year and looks to the future while standing guard at the gateway to all the grandeur that is Big Sur.
Homeowners Not MovingRealtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about one of the causes of low inventory of homes on the market and how interest rates are encouraging owners to stay in their home longer
Roseville Gas Prices Jump Higher before Memorial Day Weekend TravelRoseville, CA - Roseville area gas prices have jumped this past week pushing prices at the low prices leaders near the $2.70 per gallon mark
NEWS: In Case You Missed It