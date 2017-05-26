USA Fastpitch Competition in South Placer County this June

Nearly 100 Teams to Play in USA Softball NAIA Summer Tournament

Rocklin, CA -- On June 2-4 USA Fastpitch will be partnering with Superior Showcase Softball and Placer Valley Tourism for three incredible days of softball competition. This exciting USA Softball NAIA Summer Explosion Showcase will bring nearly 100 teams to Placer Valley.



Due to the magnitude of this tournament, games will be played at Maidu Park in Roseville, Foskett Park in Lincoln and Kathy Lund Park in Rocklin. The age divisions competing are 10A, 12A, 14A, 16A and 18A with teams coming from throughout the West Coast.

Director of Superior Showcase Softball Dan Pearson explained that what sets this tournament apart from the many other softball events is the showcase portion that is bringing 33 coaches from 29 different colleges out actively recruiting at the games.

"The NAIA Explosion is going to be unique; we have great out-of-state colleges attending and the list includes colleges from Washington, Oregon, Kansas, Arizona Indiana and Alabama," Pearson stated. There will be several great colleges from both Southern and Northern California on hand as well.

"The girls out competing will have the opportunity to meet committed players from last year's showcases; this is going to be an exciting weekend where they will get to exhibit their softball skills in front of college recruiters that are really looking to complement their roster," added Pearson. "Last year alone more than 50 players were recruited from our showcases!"

The tournament will kick-off at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2 with a camp at Foskett Park where the players will have three rotational games as well as the opportunity to go through a college style workout by NAIA coaches. Saturday, June 3 will feature the showcase games with the teams divided into competitive groups and Sunday, June 4 is the final tournament day where champions will be crowned by the end of the day.

The competition is guaranteed to be fierce as these top softball players are ready to leave all on the field. Come check out the intense action! Maidu Park is located at 1550 Maidu Dr. in Roseville, Foskett Park is located at 1911 Finney Way in Lincoln and Kathy Lund Park is at 6101 W. Oaks Blvd. in Rocklin.