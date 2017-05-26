USA Fastpitch Competition in South Placer County this June
Nearly 100 Teams to Play in USA Softball NAIA Summer Tournament
Rocklin, CA -- On June 2-4 USA Fastpitch will be partnering with Superior Showcase Softball and Placer Valley Tourism for three incredible days of softball competition. This exciting USA Softball NAIA Summer Explosion Showcase will bring nearly 100 teams to Placer Valley.
Due to the magnitude of this tournament, games will be played at Maidu Park in Roseville, Foskett Park in Lincoln and Kathy Lund Park in Rocklin. The age divisions competing are 10A, 12A, 14A, 16A and 18A with teams coming from throughout the West Coast.
Director of Superior Showcase Softball Dan Pearson explained that what sets this tournament apart from the many other softball events is the showcase portion that is bringing 33 coaches from 29 different colleges out actively recruiting at the games.
"The NAIA Explosion is going to be unique; we have great out-of-state colleges attending and the list includes colleges from Washington, Oregon, Kansas, Arizona Indiana and Alabama," Pearson stated. There will be several great colleges from both Southern and Northern California on hand as well.
"The girls out competing will have the opportunity to meet committed players from last year's showcases; this is going to be an exciting weekend where they will get to exhibit their softball skills in front of college recruiters that are really looking to complement their roster," added Pearson. "Last year alone more than 50 players were recruited from our showcases!"
The tournament will kick-off at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2 with a camp at Foskett Park where the players will have three rotational games as well as the opportunity to go through a college style workout by NAIA coaches. Saturday, June 3 will feature the showcase games with the teams divided into competitive groups and Sunday, June 4 is the final tournament day where champions will be crowned by the end of the day.
The competition is guaranteed to be fierce as these top softball players are ready to leave all on the field. Come check out the intense action! Maidu Park is located at 1550 Maidu Dr. in Roseville, Foskett Park is located at 1911 Finney Way in Lincoln and Kathy Lund Park is at 6101 W. Oaks Blvd. in Rocklin.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesUSA Fastpitch Competition in South Placer County this JuneRocklin, CA --USA Fastpitch is coming to Roseville, Lincoln and Rocklin June 2-4 for three days of softball competition.
City of Roseville's $507 Million Proposed Operating BudgetRoseville, CA- The City of Roseville's proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 is available for review
San Juan Water District Receives Excellence in Financial Reporting AwardGranite Bay, Calif. - The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the San Juan Water District
Sports Stars Join Rocklin Golf Fundraiser at Whitney OaksHall of Famer Willie Brown, Jim Plunkett, Daryle Lamonica, Charles Woodson, Phil Villapiano, Rod Martin and several more Oakland Raiders headline a dazzling field
Silversun Pickups Summer Tour with Third Eye BlindFollowing their upcoming BottleRock Napa Valley performance, this summer, Silversun Pickups will embark on a 30-date amphitheater tour opening for Third Eye Blind. The "Summer Gods" Tour celebrates Third Eye Blind's 20th anniversary
Garland Ranch Regional Park: Tranquility in Monterey CountyCarmel Valley, California - The "granddaddy" of the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District, Garland Ranch is a fine elder statesman of parks.
Roseville Firefighters Union Blast City's Proposed Staffing CutsRoseville, Calif. - With rising temperatures and fire season upon us, city leaders in Roseville have proposed drastic staffing cuts to the Roseville Fire Department
Oak Creek BMX Track in Roseville Receiving an UpgradeRoseville, CA - Oak Creek BMX is currently undergoing a major track rebuild that was primarily funded by a $10,000 capital improvement grant from Placer Valley Tourism
Falls Event Center in Roseville to Host Align Capital Region Orientation(Roseville, CA) Launched earlier this year, Align Capital Region (ACR) brings together people, programs, and resources to achieve greater outcomes in education, workforce development, and community vitality
Hyatt Carmel Highlands, Extraordinary on the California CoastCarmel Highlands, CA - Hyatt Carmel Highlands, a century's long sentinel celebrates this year and looks to the future while standing guard at the gateway to all the grandeur that is Big Sur.
Homeowners Not MovingRealtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about one of the causes of low inventory of homes on the market and how interest rates are encouraging owners to stay in their home longer
Roseville Gas Prices Jump Higher before Memorial Day Weekend TravelRoseville, CA - Roseville area gas prices have jumped this past week pushing prices at the low prices leaders near the $2.70 per gallon mark
NEWS: In Case You Missed It