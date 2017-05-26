Affordable Housing Fee Workshops in Auburn and Kings Beach

AUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County has scheduled two housing fee study workshops in June, one in Kings Beach and another in Auburn. The workshops will offer an opportunity to comment on two recently completed studies about fees charged to developers to help fund workforce and affordable housing projects. These have become critical issues throughout the county.



The Kings Beach meeting will be held Tuesday, June 6, at the North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Auburn meeting is Wednesday, June 7, at the Community Development Resources Center, 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn, also from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



The studies look into workforce housing fees for the eastern side of the county and affordable housing on the western side of the county, and were done to establish the relationship between development and the housing demand it creates. The studies will also help determine what fees should be charged to developers.



In addition to the public workshops, comments can be submitted to the county prior to mid-July, when the issue is expected to come before the board of supervisors.



Written comments can be sent electronically to spurvine@placer.ca.gov, or by mail to Shawna Purvines, Placer County Planning Services Division, 3091 County Center Drive, Auburn, CA 95603



Both the eastern and western county studies can be found online: Housing.