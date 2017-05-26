2017 PlacerArts Summer Concert Series
Concert Series at the Auburn Library Garden Theater
Auburn, CA- The annual and free Auburn Summer Concert Series returns for another season beginning June 11, 2017. All concerts held at the Auburn Library Garden Theater, 350 Nevada Street in Auburn.
Concert times for all shows are 7:00- 8:30 pm and the cost is free. Bring low-back chairs and a picnic. No food for sale.
The concerts take place the second and fourth Sundays during June and July.
* Sunday, June 11, 2017 - Capitol Pops
* Sunday June 25, 2017 - Johnny Favorite -- Motown Tribute!
* Sunday July 9, 2017 - On Air - Classic Rock and Roll Hits!
* Sunday July 23, 2017 - Mania! The Beatles Experience!
The Auburn Summer Concert Series tradition was started 29 years ago to bring free, outdoor concerts to the region, presenting a variety of musical entertainment to the community. Since the beginning, these free concerts have been made possible by generous donations from local businesses and civic organizations...and presented by Placer Arts.
Opening the series on June 11 is the Capitol Pops Concert Band. This popular attraction throughout the Sacramento region and beyond, is a 65-piece community band celebrating its 20th anniversary year in 2017. Music includes marches, movie themes, Broadway show tunes, patriotic music and new and old standards.
On June 25, the Johnny Favorite Band brings the Johnny Throwback Motown Tribute to the Garden Theater. Take the Midnight Train on a journey back to Motown. Johnny Throwback offers you the instantly recognizable Motown Sound, the distinctively passionate singers, the irresistible rhythms and the timeless songwriting you love.
On July 9, On Air is a Sacramento-based 11-piece classic rock band with a horn section, much in the vein of Tower of Power, Chicago, steely Dan, etc. On Air was voted into the top five of best area bands out of 279 groups on Sacramento's A-List.
Closing the series on July 23 is Mania! The Live Beatles Experience. Mania! is California's Premiere Beatles Tribute Band, capturing the imagination of both young and old with their attention to detail. They will whisk you away to the 1960's with songs everyone knows.
2017 series sponsors include Recology and Auburn Iron Works.
