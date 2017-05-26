Roseville Flash Crime Report (5.26.17)

Roseville, CA- Summary digest of Roseville Police selected activity log covering the period of May 19- 26, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

East Roseville Parkway, suspicious circumstances: At 12:30 May 22, officers responded to the open space area near Roseville Parkway and Taylor Road, to a report of a dead body in the creek. They searched the area and fortunately there were no dead bodies, but they did contact a group of people who were acting strangely and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A 41-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, and a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed knife.

Galleria, robbery, arrests made: At 3:13 p.m. May 22, five people entered a jewelry store in the mall, smashed a glass display case with baseball bats and stole a large quantity of high-end watches. They ran out of the mall. No firearms were seen or used, and nobody was hurt. Citizen witnesses provided a good description of their getaway car. Roseville dispatchers immediately broadcast the description to area law enforcement agencies, and requested any available air support. A CHP helicopter was in the area, spotted the suspects' car on the freeway and followed it to the area of Watt Avenue and Marconi Avenue. The Sacramento Sheriff's Department, including their air unit, deputies and a K9, tracked the suspects to an apartment on Marconi Avenue, and detained them until Roseville Police officers arrived. After an investigation, which included numerous interviews with witnesses and the suspects, forensic evidence collection and serving a search warrant on the Marconi Avenue apartment, officers arrested the five suspects and recovered the stolen merchandise. A man from Vallejo and four men from Fairfield were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

Creekside/Antelope Creek, robbery: At about 6 a.m. May 20, a resident was walking with his dogs on the bike trail behind 1299 Antelope Creek Drive when he was jumped from behind by an unknown man. The assailant knocked him to the ground and stole his personal property. The victim declined to go to the hospital in an ambulance, and said he'd seek medical attention later. The robber was described as a male around 5'11" tall wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and he might have been accompanied by a second person.

Creekside/Antelope Creek, stolen vehicle: Overnight May 24/25, a white 2001 Chevy Tahoe with one green door was stolen from 1299 Antelope Creek Drive. The Tahoe was later found in Roseville, and officers are forwarding charges to the DA's office on two suspects.

East Roseville

Lead Hill, stolen vehicle: Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 24, a faded blue 1994 Honda Civic was stolen from the 300 block of N. Sunrise Ave. This was a "Honda Hunter Special"-an older sedan preferred by thieves because they're easy to steal. If you drive one of these reliable old cars, protect it with a steering wheel lock or other highly visible auto theft deterrent.

Beat 3 (central Roseville south of the rail yard)

Cirbyside, burglary: Between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 22, while the residents were out, a home in the 1100 block of Salmon Drive was burglarized. The residents had left a kitchen window cracked open, and the burglar forced it open and made entry. Jewelry, electronics and other small portable items were taken.

Cresthaven, vandalism: At about 7 p.m. May 19, someone in an older blue Pontiac sedan with black rims cruised through the 600 block of Dawnridge Road and threw eggs at a parked car. No permanent damage was done.

Theiles Manor, robbery: At about 1 a.m. May 23, a resident of the 200 block of Fourth Street had just arrived home and was unloading her car when a man approached her, pointed a handgun at her and stole her purse, then ran away in a westerly direction. The robber was described as a light-complexioned African-American male in his early 20s, 6'0" tall and 160 pounds wearing a navy blue zip-up windbreaker, blue jeans and black athletic shoes. He left in a black compact SUV.

Folsom Road, various arrests: On May 24 and 25, VNET (Vice & Narcotics Enforcement Team) and CSU (Crime Suppression) conducted an operation in and around Harding Boulevard, targeting drugs and other criminal activity. They arrested a total of five people for charges including drug possession, possessing heroin and cocaine for sale, and a warrant for parole violation. During one of the contacts on May 25, they stopped a man driving a pickup that had been stolen from Oregon. The man initially gave them a false name, but he was eventually identified as a 35-year-old man Roseville officers had been on the lookout for, for some time. He had a number of outstanding warrants, including two for commercial burglaries along the Harding corridor. He was booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, giving a false name, and four warrants.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Roseville Heights, assault: At 6 p.m. May 20, officers responded to a fight in Weber Park. They detained the involved parties in the area, and found out that one man had hit two other adults in the face with a flashlight. One victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and the other declined medical attention. Officers arrested a 28-year-old Roseville man on suspicion of assault.

Kaseberg-Kingswood, suspicious activity: At 12:11 p.m. May 25, a resident called in suspicious activity--two men walking around the area of Chadbury Drive and South Bluff Drive with backpacks. Officers responded and the two men tried to avoid them. One of them, a 24-year-old local man, was cited on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.

Beat 5 (north central Roseville)

Highland Reserve, theft, arrests made: At about 6:30 a.m. May 25, an alert resident called in suspicious activity on Cordovan Drive: two men with backpacks rummaging around in a neighbor's vehicle. An officer responded and stopped two men carrying luggage and backpacks walking on Washington Blvd. near Freedom Way. Officers conducted probation searches and found heroin, shaved keys commonly used to steal cars, and stolen property, including high-end clothing and a wallet with IDs and gift cards from two unlocked vehicles in the nearby neighborhood. Officers also found evidence connecting the pair to a recently stolen vehicle in Roseville. The two men, ages 24 and 26, both from Carmichael, were arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of burglar's tools and conspiracy. The 26-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and paraphernalia.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, vehicle burglary, arrests made: At 7:05 p.m. May 21, a woman made a delivery to an apartment at 1098 Woodcreek Oaks, locking her car but leaving a window cracked open. When she returned a few minutes later, she found her window forced down and her cell phone and wallet missing. Officers responded and detained a teenage boy and girl, and recovered most of the victim's stolen property. The teens were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy. One of their friends confronted an officer and challenged him to fight, and he was arrested on suspicion of obstructing officers. All three teens were taken to Placer County Juvenile Hall.

Quail Glen, warrant arrest: At about 3:50 p.m. May 24, officers responded to a suspicious van reported near Halesworth Drive and Horncastle Drive. An officer stopped the van in the area and arrested the driver, a 36-year-old North Highlands man, on a Sacramento County warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was also issued a citation for a new violation of driving on a suspended license.

Blue Oaks, suspicious person: At 7:42 a.m. May 21, a resident reported suspicious activity-a man ducking down and hiding in the vegetation of an open space area near Blue Oaks Blvd. and Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. Officers contacted a 27-year-old Roseville man and found heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and a Placer County warrant for drug sales.