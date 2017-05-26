Campgrounds Open Along Middle Fork of American River

AUBURN, Calif. - With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, the United States Forest Service has announced the opening of campgrounds at French Meadows and Hell Hole Reservoirs; both reservoirs are part of Placer County Water Agency's (PCWA) Middle Fork American River Project. French Meadows Reservoir is located 50 miles east of Auburn, in the Tahoe National Forest. Hell Hole Reservoir is 10 miles beyond French Meadows, in the El Dorado National Forest. "PCWA is pleased to partner again with the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests to provide the public with camping and boating opportunities at PCWA-owned reservoirs," said PCWA District 5 Director, Joshua Alpine. Because of road damage due to heavy winter and spring precipitation, both reservoirs are only accessible by way of Mosquito Ridge Road from Foresthill. PCWA advises caution when driving Mosquito Ridge Road as maintenance vehicles and equipment are using the road for a sediment removal project at Ralston Afterbay. Additionally, heavy snowmelt can create slippery road conditions. For updated road conditions and recreation facility status, please contact the Tahoe National Forest, Foresthill Ranger District (530-367-2224), or the Eldorado National Forest, Georgetown Ranger District (530-333-4312). PCWA offers a recreational brochure for the Middle Fork American River Watershed at www.pcwa.net. Brochures are also available at PCWA's Business Center in Auburn, Forest Service District Offices in Foresthill and Georgetown, and the Auburn and Foresthill Chambers of Commerce.

Placer County News Headlines

