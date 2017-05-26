Campgrounds Open Along Middle Fork of American River
Open: Campgrounds at French Meadows and Hell Hole Reservoirs Open
AUBURN, Calif. - With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, the United States Forest Service has announced the opening of campgrounds at French Meadows and Hell Hole Reservoirs; both reservoirs are part of Placer County Water Agency's (PCWA) Middle Fork American River Project. French Meadows Reservoir is located 50 miles east of Auburn, in the Tahoe National Forest. Hell Hole Reservoir is 10 miles beyond French Meadows, in the El Dorado National Forest.
"PCWA is pleased to partner again with the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests to provide the public with camping and boating opportunities at PCWA-owned reservoirs," said PCWA District 5 Director, Joshua Alpine.
Because of road damage due to heavy winter and spring precipitation, both reservoirs are only accessible by way of Mosquito Ridge Road from Foresthill. PCWA advises caution when driving Mosquito Ridge Road as maintenance vehicles and equipment are using the road for a sediment removal project at Ralston Afterbay. Additionally, heavy snowmelt can create slippery road conditions.
For updated road conditions and recreation facility status, please contact the Tahoe National Forest, Foresthill Ranger District (530-367-2224), or the Eldorado National Forest, Georgetown Ranger District (530-333-4312). PCWA offers a recreational brochure for the Middle Fork American River Watershed at www.pcwa.net. Brochures are also available at PCWA's Business Center in Auburn, Forest Service District Offices in Foresthill and Georgetown, and the Auburn and Foresthill Chambers of Commerce.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesCampgrounds Open Along Middle Fork of American RiverAUBURN, Calif. - With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, the United States Forest Service has announced the opening of campgrounds at French Meadows and Hell Hole Reservoirs
Roseville Flash Crime Report (5.26.17)Roseville, CA- Summary digest of Roseville Police selected activity log covering the period of May 19- 26, 2017.
2017 Acura MDX: classy and versatileRoseville, CA- Now in its eighth year of production by Honda's luxury division, the 2017 Acura MDX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that is appealing for a variety of reasons.
2017 PlacerArts Summer Concert SeriesAuburn, CA- The annual and free Auburn Summer Concert Series returns for another season beginning June 11, 2017
Affordable Housing Fee Workshops in Auburn and Kings BeachAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County has scheduled two housing fee study workshops in June, one in Kings Beach and another in Auburn
USA Fastpitch Competition in South Placer County this JuneRocklin, CA --USA Fastpitch is coming to Roseville, Lincoln and Rocklin June 2-4 for three days of softball competition.
City of Roseville's $507 Million Proposed Operating BudgetRoseville, CA- The City of Roseville's proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 is available for review
San Juan Water District Receives Excellence in Financial Reporting AwardGranite Bay, Calif. - The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the San Juan Water District
Sports Stars Join Rocklin Golf Fundraiser at Whitney OaksHall of Famer Willie Brown, Jim Plunkett, Daryle Lamonica, Charles Woodson, Phil Villapiano, Rod Martin and several more Oakland Raiders headline a dazzling field
Silversun Pickups Summer Tour with Third Eye BlindFollowing their upcoming BottleRock Napa Valley performance, this summer, Silversun Pickups will embark on a 30-date amphitheater tour opening for Third Eye Blind. The "Summer Gods" Tour celebrates Third Eye Blind's 20th anniversary
Garland Ranch Regional Park: Tranquility in Monterey CountyCarmel Valley, California - The "granddaddy" of the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District, Garland Ranch is a fine elder statesman of parks.
Roseville Firefighters Union Blast City's Proposed Staffing CutsRoseville, Calif. - With rising temperatures and fire season upon us, city leaders in Roseville have proposed drastic staffing cuts to the Roseville Fire Department
NEWS: In Case You Missed It