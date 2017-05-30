BottleRock Napa Valley an Experience for the Senses

BottleRock Unites Generations in Celebration

Napa, CA- In joyful unison, tens of thousands of voices from seemingly disparate generations harmonized and danced in jubilation at BottleRock as Tom Petty tore into his classic 1989 hit, Free Fallin'.

Gazing around the densely packed crowd, this past weekend served up a fun reminder that music continues to be the universal language. Differences and generation gaps tend to quickly fall away upon entering the gates of music festivals, BottleRock Napa Valley, perhaps more than most.

The big names in music eagerly come here to play and join in the fun, but it's much more than a music festival. BottleRock Napa Valley fills the fairgrounds and downtown Napa for three days each spring in celebration of Napa's world class offerings. It's a showcase that caters to the palates and senses of generations spanning 50 plus years.

Music, Food, Wine & Brew

Wow! Imagine combining the 4 best festivals into one? That's pretty much what it feels like at BottleRock. Each aspect is a first class experience capable of standing out on its own. Thankfully, BottleRock is a place where music enthusiasts, foodies, craft beer connoisseurs and wine lovers all come together for an unparalleled and overlapping experience all melded into one fun weekend.

Various music stages are setup for simultaneous performances and we came away impressed by how the music had plenty of volume, but didn't bleed into other artist's performances. You could walk from one stage to the next and the music segued perfectly in volume in similar fashion that you'd hear via radio. Sometimes it's the small things, but we took note and loved it.

Musical Genres for Everyone

R&B, hip-hop, country, rock, folk...the list goes on. Sampling a bit of them all, we enjoyed the different energy and excitement going on at each one. It's always a fun experience stepping into another's passion for a visit and coming away with a little more knowledge and appreciation.

Food & Drink

Where do we start, Michelin-starred chefs, world class vintners and brewers? Sushi, lobster, BBQ, vegetarian, ethnic foods to Ice Cream and everything in between, BottleRock is a foodies paradise at every turn. Full bodied Cabernet Sauvignon to ice cold Double IPA, it was a fun weekend to be the wine and beer snobs we've become. BottleRock is a thirst quenching and delicious event that must be experienced to be fully appreciated.

The weekend at BottleRock is a great time to visit Napa, connect with old friends, make a bunch of new ones and celebrate life a little under the blue and sunny skies of Napa.

They say you can't please everyone, but we think we can find about 120,000 people this weekend who might disagree while singing in joyful unison, of course!

BottleRock is a Northern California must-visit annual experience and will be back May 25 - 27, 2018.

For more information on BottleRock Napa Valley, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

