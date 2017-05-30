Roseville Gas Prices Going Up
Roseville, CA- Rising gas prices in Roseville showed no signs of easing as prices climbed well past 2016 levels. Low price leaders Costco, Sam's Club, & ARCO are best bets for prices under $3.00 per gallon. Here are the lowest prices currently being reported in Roseville. Happy and safe travels!
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, May 30- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.06/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.36/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 35.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 18.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on May 30 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.71/g in 2016, $3.46/g in 2015, $4.02/g in 2014, $3.93/g in 2013 and $4.20/g in 2012.
Areas in Northern California and their gas price climate:
Stockton- $3.06/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03/g.
Modesto- $3.03/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.
Oakland- $3.18/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.
"With the summer driving season officially started, gasoline prices stand just a few cents higher than where they started last summer, an impressive feat," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Surprisingly, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Maine, Missouri and Iowa just witnessed the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2005, a major feat. With the national average now seeing minor decline and roughly at the same point it was a week ago, summer gas prices are shaping up to be quite a bit lower than previous expectations and similar to what we saw last summer. This sets up a great summer season to hit the road, pointing to rising U.S. oil production in the midst of oil production cuts from OPEC for the stable prices."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
