Folsom Fire Department Change of Command Ceremony

Folsom, CA- The City of Folsom is holding a ceremony on Thursday, June 1 to mark a change in leadership at the Folsom Fire Department.

Interim Folsom Fire Chief Dan Haverty will pass command of the department to incoming Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez at a 10 a.m. public ceremony at the Library Gazebo, located at 411 Stafford Street. The Change of Command ceremony is the symbolic movement of authority and command between the two fire service officers.



Guests at the ceremony will include Mayor Andy Morin and City Council members, regional elected officials, and ranking members of regional law enforcement agencies and fire departments. The ceremony will begin with a presentation of colors by the Folsom Fire Honor Guard, and the National Anthem by the Folsom High School Chamber Choir. The ceremony will include the passing of the department's "speaking trumpet" from Interim Chief Haverty to Chief Rodriguez and the ringing of an historic Folsom Fire Department bell.



Speaking trumpets, or bugles, were historically used before the advent of modern communication tools as a means of calling orders to the firefighters on the scene of fires or other calamities. Today, the trumpet or bugle is a symbol of rank. The Fire Chief's rank insignia consists of five crossed trumpets. The City of Folsom Fire Department Speaking Trumpet is engraved with the Department's original date of organization, March 3, 1857, 160 years ago.



"A person of high integrity, character and caliber, I am confident Chief Rodriguez will provide exemplary leadership and effective administration that will serve the department and the residents of Folsom extremely well," said City Manager Evert Palmer. "I want to thank Interim Chief Haverty who has served the City of Folsom with honor and dedication during his tenure with the Folsom Fire Department. I would also like to acknowledge and thank retired Fire Chief Ron Phillips, who dedicated 15 years of service to Folsom, including six years as our Chief."



Interim Chief Haverty is a 30-year fire service veteran, and was the City of Folsom's fire chief from 2007 to 2010. He was also the interim fire chief for the cities of Sacramento and Lodi, and served with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District for 20 years. Since January 2017, he has served as Folsom's Interim Fire Chief following the retirement of Chief Phillips.



Rodriguez will oversee the Folsom Fire Department's $17 million budget and 68 employees in four fire stations serving the City of Folsom. Operations include fire suppression, rescue, prevention, public education, hazardous materials response, and emergency medical services to the community.



Rodriguez began his professional career 23 years ago, when he enlisted in the United States Navy. He completed basic firefighting training and then served as a Hospital Corpsman. He became a professional firefighter five years later and has held a variety of leadership positions throughout his career. He has worked for the City of Oceanside Fire Department for nearly five years, where he was the Division Chief of Training. He also served the Oceanside community as a field Battalion Chief and as the Fire Marshal. He previously worked at the City of Stockton Fire Department for 13 years as Fire Captain and Firefighter-Paramedic.



Rodriguez holds a Master of Science degree in Emergency Services Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Studies, both from California State University, Long Beach. He is currently enrolled in the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer program.

While serving as a Navy reservist, he was activated following the September 11 attacks and was deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He is a long-standing member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Knights of Columbus. Rodriguez is married and has five children.



"It will be an honor to lead the men and women of the Folsom Fire Department and to serve the Folsom community," said Rodriguez. "I look forward to developing long-lasting relationships with Folsom's residents and business community, the City's leadership and staff, and the Fire Department's personnel to provide the best service possible for those we serve."



For more information about the Folsom Fire Department, visit www.folsom.ca.us or call 916-984-2280.