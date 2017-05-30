Auburn Art Walk June 2nd in Old Town

The Auburn Art Walk will take place on the first Friday of June, from 6 PM to 9 PM. It's a great way to become acquainted with local businesses and the arts community.

Enjoy a showcase of original artworks displayed in dozens of Downtown and Old Town Auburn venues. Stroll or take the free bus from venue to venue, meet the artists, enjoy music, refreshments and family activities.

The 2017 Art Walk will have several new activities to enhance each event. Entertainment is planned at multiple locations throughout the Downtown and Old Town corridors -- musicians, dance, theatre, and other entertainment along the route. Hands-on kids' art activities are planned at several locations. Several wineries will be providing tastings and sales in selected businesses. Interactive art opportunities for those on the Art Walk have been added.

Students from the Southside Art Center and Placer County ARC's Studio 700 will be exhibiting at the PlacerArts Gallery on Lincoln Way. Pianists from Studio 700 will be performing during the reception on Art Walk night.

Plan on attending all the remaining Art Walks this year, on June 2nd, August 4th and October 6th, in Downtown and Old Town Auburn.